What different cultures eat when they're sick

When people are healthy, food becomes an enormous conversation. What should be ordered? How spicy? Fried or grilled? Dessert? Another drink? The possibilities can become ridiculous.

Then a fever arrives and suddenly all anyone wants is a bowl.

Something warm. Something soft. Something that does not require much chewing and certainly does not demand enthusiasm.

What the world eats when it feels unwell

Across cultures, illness has produced its own small vocabulary of food.

In Japan, there is okayu, a simple rice porridge made by cooking rice in plenty of water until it becomes soft and almost creamy. It is traditionally associated with recovery and is often kept deliberately mild. China has congee, which can be equally simple or dressed up with ginger, spring onions, chicken, pork or seafood depending on the region and the occasion.

The dishes are related, but their place in food culture is not identical. Congee has a much broader life in Chinese cuisine, while okayu is particularly associated with gentle eating and recovery in Japan.

India has no single sick food because India has never really had a single food culture.