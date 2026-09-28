The traditional ingredients that modern chefs are rediscovering

Some rediscoveries are even more local. Bilimbi, the sharply sour fruit found in parts of South and Southeast Asia, has traditionally appeared in curries, pickles and chutneys. It is particularly interesting for chefs because its acidity comes with a green, almost cucumber-like freshness. Karonda, a small tart berry used in pickles, preserves and drinks, offers another possibility. It can be brined, cooked down or used much like a sour berry, bringing astringency and colour to a dish.

The same is true of ambadi, or roselle leaves, used in parts of Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The leaves have a pronounced sourness and are traditionally cooked into dals, chutneys and vegetable preparations. The flowers and calyces of the same plant are also used in different cuisines and drinks. It is an entire plant whose culinary possibilities have always been much bigger than its place in the modern pantry suggests.

Further north, bael has been used for generations in summer drinks and traditional preparations. Its hard shell and sticky pulp make it an awkward fruit to work with, but once opened it has a distinctive aromatic sweetness. Nannari, the fragrant root used in South India to make cooling syrups, has a similarly old-fashioned reputation. It is usually encountered as a bottled summer drink, yet its vanilla-like, earthy fragrance makes it surprisingly adaptable to contemporary desserts and non-alcoholic drinks.

There are also ingredients whose importance comes from preservation. Tirphal, a dried aromatic berry used in coastal Maharashtra and Goa, can bring a citrusy, peppery note to fish and curries. Kulith, or horse gram, has long been valued in Maharashtra, Karnataka and parts of South India for its ability to grow in difficult conditions and produce a nutritious pulse. It appears in regional soups, dals and chutneys, but its earthy flavour and sturdy texture also make it interesting for chefs looking beyond the usual lentils.

What makes these ingredients interesting now is not that they are suddenly fashionable. They were never really gone. A cook in a village kitchen did not need a menu description to justify kokum or kalpasi. They were simply what the recipe called for.

The rediscovery is happening elsewhere: in professional kitchens, where chefs are beginning to ask what Indian food might look like if its pantry were taken seriously on its own terms. That does not mean putting every forgotten ingredient on a tasting menu. Sometimes the more interesting thing is simply understanding why a particular fruit was dried, why a leaf was fermented, why a spice was used in such small quantities or why a souring agent suited one region better than another.

The old pantry is full of these quiet solutions. Modern cooking is only beginning to read them again.