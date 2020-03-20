Cold brew has been a trend among coffee nerds for some time now. Cold brewing or cold pressing coffee is a Japanese method in which the grounds are mixed with cool water and steeped overnight. The resulting decoction can be used in a variety of ways and cafes in Bengaluru are experimenting with some fruity and zesty cold brews, just in time for summer. Here are some of our favourites:

Social

Dope Coffee, that’s available at Social, brings this lemony number. The tart lemon juice cuts through the saccharine jaggery reduction and adds an edge to the caffeine. It’s the perfect icy drink to sip on while also

getting your caffeine kick.

Rs 200 ++. At all outlets



Burger Seigneur

The burger joint has whipped up a summery Watermelon Cold Brew. Fresh watermelon and organic jaggery are mixed with the brew, and while they sound like discordant flavours, the drink has a balanced and smooth taste. They also offer a Tender Coconut Cold Brew if you’re feeling extra tropical.

Rs 200 ++. At Indiranagar



Third Wave Coffee

The roastery looks towards the East for inspiration with their Yuzu Cold Brew. Part of the new menu, the beverage is a combination of the brew and the citrusy fruit. A dash of cola just amps up the zing.

Rs 240 ++. At all outlets



Starbucks

The international chain is also offering cold brews and we recommend the Cold Brew With Ginger Ale. A delicious double layer of brew is topped with ginger ale. The drink is accompanied with an orange slice for a refreshing finish.

Rs 335 ++. At all outlets



The Square by Cafe Coffee Day

Opt for the Smoke-It-Up Cold Brew next time you’re at the cafe. Described as a ‘mysterious, mandarin-flavoured cold brew’, the drink is served enveloped in smoke, that adds another dimension to the flavours - apart from the drama.

Rs. 310 ++. At Vittal Mallya Road