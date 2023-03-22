Cafe Delhi Heights rolls out Navratri-special menu in Bengaluru

Is a Navratri celebration even real if not spent indulging in food? Taking cues, North Indian specialty restaurant Café Delhi Heights brings vegetarian thalis and vegetarian dishes for Navratri from March 22 at their outlet in Forum Rex Walk. The menu features Navratri Thali, Kersari Malai Mawa Lassi, Sabudana Khichdi, Phalahar, Kuttu ki Roti, Makhanwala Paneer, Chatpata Aloo Chat, Seb aur Anar ka Raita, and Phalahari Kheer.

For the unversed, after its success in Chandigarh, Delhi, Gurgaon, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Noida, and Pune, Cafe Delhi Heights recently opened its doors in Bengaluru. The all-day casual neighborhood cafe is the only stand-alone cafe chain in India that has 33 outlets and many more coming soon.



INR 135 onwards. March 22-30. At Forum Rex Walk. Details: 9148614033