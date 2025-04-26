We experienced dumpling heaven with this ongoing pop-up at this popular Asian fine dining spot in Bengaluru

One of the city’s premier Asian dining destinations, Far and East has brought back one of its most popular and loved pop-ups! Chef Ng Meng Loong from the Michelin-selected Kuala Lumpur restaurant, Yun House, aces all textures and flavours in this fabulous dim sum festival!

As we waited for the first dish to arrive, we rejuvenated our palates with a delectable glass of Tall Jade, a gin-based cocktail. For a hot summer afternoon, the blend of kaffir infused Bombay gin, peach purée and lime juice made the Tall Jade a refreshing drink and perfect conversation starter. We then eased into the contrasting yet heart-warming flavours of crab-meat soup and chicken dumpling soup.