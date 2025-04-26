We experienced dumpling heaven with this ongoing pop-up at this popular Asian fine dining spot in Bengaluru

One of the city’s premier Asian dining destinations, Far and East has brought back one of its most popular and loved pop-ups! Chef Ng Meng Loong from the Michelin-selected Kuala Lumpur restaurant, Yun House, aces all textures and flavours in this fabulous dim sum festival!
As we waited for the first dish to arrive, we rejuvenated our palates with a delectable glass of Tall Jade, a gin-based cocktail. For a hot summer afternoon, the blend of kaffir infused Bombay gin, peach purée and lime juice made the Tall Jade a refreshing drink and perfect conversation starter. We then eased into the contrasting yet heart-warming flavours of crab-meat soup and chicken dumpling soup.
We first tasted a delicious Siu Mai King dumpling. Packed with black pepper, farmed shrimps and chicken flounder fish, these dumplings were topped with crispy rice skin sakura shrimps. The layers were thin, with the fillings’ flavours giving us savoury taste notes. We then opted for the Red Brown Rice Dumpling with Sea Scallops & Dried Scallops. The softer, glutinous outer layers of this dumpling acted as the bed upon which the flavours of the scallops prospered. The sea scallops gave off a tinge of sweetness, with dried scallops particularly opening up the personality of this dish tenfold and intensifying its umami.
The Morel Mushroom Vegetarian Dumplings, then, really showcased Chef Ng Meng’s innovative skills. Presented in a sea cucumber shape, the use of morel mushrooms is a treat. The Foie Gras Cumin Mutton Rolls With Mint Sauce that followed was another dish that we loved. With the juicy mutton fillings and the foie gras’ distinctively smooth, fatty taste, we relished this one and how!
Meal for two: INR 5,000. At Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru at Embassy One, Bellary Road.
