This legacy fine-dining spot in Bengaluru hosts India’s first kioke dojo Japanese tasting

The lunch began with Onion, a study in the ingredient in several forms: onion velouté, onion tofu with Tsuru-bishio and caramelised onion. It was a simple opening that allowed the four-year-aged soy sauce to sit alongside the sweetness of the onion rather than overpower it. The Mizu No Hana brought fresh hiramasa with den miso jam, house-aged miso, kioke soy ponzu, fresh jalapeno and goma abura. Here, the soy returned in a different form, worked into a ponzu that accompanied the fish, while miso added further layers to the dish. This was hands down the best dish on the menu, all thanks to the sauce that elevated the delicate flavours of the fish.

The next mostly-vegetarian course, Agedashi, reworked the familiar Japanese preparation with paneer and atsuage, served with Tsuru-bishio, daikon radish, ginger, green onion and bonito flakes. The combination made the dish feel recognisable while giving the soy sauce another context to work in. Next came Marinated Tuna and Tsuru-bishio Rice, pairing tuna with white soy sauce, canola oil and Japanese herbs, alongside rice seasoned with Tsuru-bishio. It was one of the clearest demonstrations of the menu's central idea: the same ingredient can shift character depending on how it is paired and incorporated into a dish.