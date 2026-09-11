Sky-high views make this brunch in Bengaluru, a secret worth spilling!

Is there anything more offensive than discovering a fabulous restaurant that has been hiding in plain sight for years — especially when it is 31 floors above the city and you somehow never knew it existed. Enter Horizon at the World Trade Centre next to Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway, where we arrived recently for the FOMO Brunch carrying one thing we hadn’t expected: actual FOMO. Apparently, the restaurant has been around for years, quietly feeding a loyal crowd, most of whom conveniently work in the WTC. So while we were busy eating our way through Bengaluru, an entire 31st floor had been eating very well without us. We were reassured that Horizon was something of a well-kept secret. We chose to believe this rather than confront our own ignorance.