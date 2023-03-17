Bakstage Gourmet elevates world cuisine with a grand twist

O n a summer afternoon, hungry and tired, if you are near Salt Lake, you might want to visit this revamped outlet of Bakstage. Trust us; you are bound to feel refreshed immediately with the colours, prints and the whole ambience that the newly done-up Bakstage Gourmet, a part of Beyzaa Hotels, has to offer.

Inspired by tropical and Indian flowers, especially the Lotus, which represents purity, rebirth and strength, Bakstage Gourmet is spread over an area of 7,500 sqft with 117 covers. The concept behind this new décor is that of an enchanted garden that aims at attracting a cosmopolitan crowd by bringing life to the wooden interiors. Through skilful use of lighting, furniture, décor and vibrant colour schemes, the ambience is thoughtfully executed. The integration of natural light, hanging baskets, herb gardens, and potted plants creates a stunning atmosphere that evokes the feeling of being surrounded by nature. This approach provides an aesthetically pleasing indoor space, which is complemented by a natural and

organic environment.

Mutton Chapli Kebab

Owner Sudhir Ahuja says, “We wanted to offer Kolkata a unique dining experience, combining casual comfort with the sophistication of a fine dining establishment. We wanted to provide the customers with a new dining option that combined the relaxed ambience of casual dining with the elevated culinary experience of fine dining, where one could enjoy quality food and drinks while surrounded by a soothing atmosphere that they would cherish.”

Mix Pad Thai

The diner that takes an oath to infuse the best flavours in their wide range of beverages and dishes welcomed us with two colourful and refreshing beverages Tequila Sunrise and Twisted Mule. For food, we first had an Egg on the Whole that had a sesame bagel with hummus, a sunny-side-up egg and greens and served with potato wedges. Yummy and fulfilling, this can be a great option to start your day. We next had a Polenta Steak that had wood fire baked parmesan polenta steak that was served with wasabi mashed potato, vegetable ratatouille and herb-infused tomato sauce. Next, we tried one of their specialties, Mutton Chapli Kebab, which had minced mutton spiced up with traditional Indian herbs and minced red and yellow peppers, cooked to perfection. If you like your food to be a little spicy, this melt-in-mouth kebab was indeed a great choice. For the main course, we had a Mix Pad Thai, with Chicken and Prawns, and oh, boy, it just won us over!

Nolen Gur Truffle Panna Cotta

We ended this wholesome meal with a Dark Chocolate Fondant and a Nolen Gur Truffle Panna Cotta, a brilliant blend of the quintessential nolen gur with the Italian panna cotta. This was the best ending to our meal that we could have ever imagined!

Price for two: Rs 2,500++

Pictures by Anindya Saha