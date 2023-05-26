Space Bar & Kitchen elevates Kolkata night scene

The ever-active Kolkata nightlife sees another addition to the scene with the recent launch of luxe nightclub, Space Bar and Kitchen. Located on the first floor of Trinity Tower in Topsia, the 4,460 sq ft property got us drooling with its lavish interiors with a hint of bling in rose gold metallic tones. Decked up in glossy flooring, onyx tables, luxe Chesterchic sofas and bespoke matrix lights the 145-seater is just what you need for a glam night out.

Interiors

Chef Subhendu Sekhar Naskar threw some light on the fare at Space. “We have something for everyone. From kebabs to Asian platters, pasta to Bengali delicacies — we have it all. There’s also a host of fusion flavours that can be paired with our in-house cocktails.”

Coffee In House Punch

Space Out

We zeroed in on a ginbased cocktail, Space Out — fruity and refreshing, lavishly garnished with an orchid and gold dust. We also loved the flavourful Cranberry gin sour and the unusual Coffee made with coffee, cranberry and elderflower. We were impressed by the quality of the food they served since in most pubs around the city taste of the entremets served takes a backseat. We teed off with Papri with kosha mangsho, the chef ’s take on a papri chaat. The flavourful, melt-in-themouth mutton chunks spiked with in-house spices were a great pairing with the crispy papri. Next up, the Cheese dragon roll was a spicy affair with an assortment of veggies. We loved the Mango habanero chicken wings — crispy wings tossed in a tangy, sweet and spicy mango habanero chilli sauce that goes well with sweet, fruity cocktails.

Cream Cheese Mushroom Dimsum

Mango habanero chicken wings

The chef ’s special Cream cheese mushroom dumpling was the best of the lot. Stuffed with cream cheese, mushroom bits and a hint of gouda cheese this is a dish we would come back for. We stuffed ourselves with Chilli chicken bao filled with tangy and spicy chilli chicken before calling it a day with a delectable and fancy Gulab Jamun Cheesecake, stuffed with soft gulab jamun pieces.

Gulab Jamun Cheesecake

Meal for two: Rs 2000+

Pictures by Anindya Saha