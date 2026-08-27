Decoding the Taste of Kerala with Chef Arun Vijayan

We visited the dinner service which was much more than just tasting food from down South. It was an experience! Earthen bowls with warm water to clean our hands was just the beginning. Then came long banana leaves, neatly marked in between so that one can fold it both ways. Once the leaves, which serve as traditional plates in most south Indian households or occasions, were placed in front of us, came an array of dishes. From garlic chutney, raita, beetroot chutney to chilli chicken, rice, Kerala-style Chicken Biryani and payasam, all made sure to douse our appetites. And to show our appreciation, the banana leaf was folded towards us which signifies, in a traditional setting, a satiated stomach.

We also recommend anyone coming over to try out Pineapple Fish Moilee, Chutta Kozhi Chaps, Meen Manga Curry, Kerala Chicken Roast, Pulissery, Kallappam, and Vendakka Mezhukkupuratti. In fact, fish lovers in particular will get ample choices to choose from. While we enjoyed the food, we also noted how light each of the dishes were. Thus, we engaged in a hearty chat with Chef Arun, who decoded the meal and cuisine for us.