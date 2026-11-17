If you got interesting board games to play with your friends or your favourite person while on a café date, would you enjoy it? We absolutely would. Not only will our minds and eyes be away from our phones, but our minds will be engaged too, helping with bonding. And no, this is not us speaking. This is Shelly Bhalotia and Vaibhav Poddar, the owners of Mossa Cafe, for whom board games had been an integral part of their courtship.

Here's what we tried at Mossa Cafe, situated at Salt Lake!

Located at Downtown Mall in Salt Lake, Mossa Cafe has minimal, clean interiors and big glass windows, letting you soak in the fresh, natural light, and racks full of board games—some fun and light, and some totally mind-boggling.