If you got interesting board games to play with your friends or your favourite person while on a café date, would you enjoy it? We absolutely would. Not only will our minds and eyes be away from our phones, but our minds will be engaged too, helping with bonding. And no, this is not us speaking. This is Shelly Bhalotia and Vaibhav Poddar, the owners of Mossa Cafe, for whom board games had been an integral part of their courtship.
Located at Downtown Mall in Salt Lake, Mossa Cafe has minimal, clean interiors and big glass windows, letting you soak in the fresh, natural light, and racks full of board games—some fun and light, and some totally mind-boggling.
As we sat with Wingspan, trying to figure out how to play, we had a beautifully blue, Ocean breeze iced latte. Layers of coffee, with butterfly pea flower-flavoured condensed milk, and Biscoff adding the sweetness, this was a great option to start our gustatory trail.
The crispy, saucy Chinese bhel and the crunchy, hot and sweet Honey chilli lotus stem seemed to be this drink’s perfect partners. If you are up for experimenting, do try their Wild pesto pizza. The thin-crust pizza boasts bell peppers, onions, jalapeños, and dollops of slightly sweet pesto, which went so well with the gooey cheese and fiery jalapeños. Things would sound more rosy for the foodies, as this vegetarian café is all set to start its own in-house bakery soon.
For us, the Aglio-e-olio was our favourite. Slightly creamy, garlic- forward and boasting broccoli, black olives and sun-dried tomatoes, this was just perfect, unlike many places that serve al dente spaghetti with bits of garlic and chilli flakes. The latter is surely a lazy job.
After washing everything down with a subtly sweet Strawberry matcha, it was dessert time already, and we settled for a Biscoff brownie. The dessert was a little underwhelming as we hoped it was a little gooey instead of crumbly, like a cake.
Meal for two: INR 1,000 (All Inclusive)
Timings: Weekdays: 2 pm to 12 am, Weekends: 2 pm to 1 am
At IB Block, Sector III, Salt Lake
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