Durga Puja 2026: Where to find Bengali favourites, midnight buffets and festive spreads this year?

When the dhak beats begin, Kolkata’s hotels turn into festive dining destinations. From Mahalaya mornings to midnight post-pandal -hopping buffets, this year’s Puja menus offer luchi and cholar dal , kosha mangsho, Bhetki paturi , Dhakai chingri malai curry, and much more. Some hotels serve elaborate thalis, some recreate the flavours of bonedi bari kitchens, and one takes you out of the city to the mangroves of the Sundarbans. Here are the Durga Puja spreads to book, with dates, timings, prices and reservation details.
Shakti Rupe Rupe – A Celebration of the Many Forms of Shakti brings together food, culture and community at YAYAvar this Puja. The six-day celebration runs from Shashti to Dashami , with different menus featuring Bengali, Indian, Asian and Western preparations. Live counters and desserts add to the spread, while guests can also opt for à la carte dining from midnight to 3 am.
Dates: October 16–21
Timings: Lunch, 12.30–4 pm; dinner, 7–11 pm; à la carte, midnight–3 am
Jhore Jole Jongole has a special buffet featuring classics like Bhetki paturi , Chingri malai curry, and more. Guests can also take a jungle safari through the mangrove forest, visit the Jharkhali Tiger Rescue Centre and enjoy an evening baul music programme.
Dates: October 16–21
Location: Jharkhali, Sundarbans
Price: `6,000 ++ for two per day, including boarding and lodging; `2,000 plus taxes for two for lunch or dinner.
Come Durga Puja and Aaheli, Peerless Hotel Kolkata decks up its culinary platters. For the vegetarians, you have the Mahabhoj thali, including Badam diye saag bhaja, Biulir mouri hing kachuri, Chanar pur diye beguni , and more. The Bhuribhoj thali for the non-veg eaters includes Dhakai chingri malai curry, Aahelir Kosha mangsho, and more. Also available at other Aaheli outlets at varying prices.
Dates: Available from Oct 15 onwards
Timings: 12.30 pm onwards, 7.30 pm onwards
Price: INR 1,695++ per person
Hotel Hindustan International brings Bengali favourites and festive specialities to its dining table with The Puja Spread. Available throughout the six days of Puja, the menu is priced at INR 2,594 all-inclusive per head. Guests can drop in for lunch or dinner, while à la carte dining is also available late into the night.
Dates: October 16–21
Timings: Lunch-12.30–4 pm; dinner-7–11 pm; à la carte, midnight–3 am
After spending the Mahalaya dawn at Kumartuli or out and about in the city, drop in at The LaLiT Great Eastern Kolkata for a hearty breakfast served between 7 am – 10.30 am. The celebrations continue thereafter from October 16-21 with the Shubho Pujo, Shubho Bhoj, lunch and dinner Bengali buffet. The hotel also offers a Midnight buffet from October 17-20, between 12.30 am and 3 am.
Price: Starts from INR 1,399++
Newtown’s Pride Plaza Hotel, with their Sharodiya Swad menu, traces a culinary journey across the city from parar adda to bonedi bari , boasting almost 12 courses, including live counters. Watch out for dishes like Gondhoraj fish roll, Mourala macher bhorta with Begun pora, Dhakai kalo bhuna mangsho, Tangra chilli chicken, Labanga latika and lots more.
Dates: October 15-21
Timings: 12.30-4 pm, 7 pm onwards
Price: INR 1,770++
Fairfield by Marriott brings the experience of visiting several bonedi bari’s under one roof at the hotel. The Gateway to Kolkata will be bringing together several heritage families. One can experience dishes like Dimer devil with shrimp filling from the kitchens of the Sukhtara Sardar Family or UmaBhog from Sabarna Roy Choudhury, or Begun borir tok from the Badan Chandra Roy family, or the Manik Chanar Kalia from the Harakutir Ray-Banerjee household.
Dates: October 15-21
Timings: 12.30 pm onwards, 7.30 pm onwards
Price: INR 2475+
Mynt at Vivanta Kolkata EM Bypass celebrates Puja with a buffet that brings together flavours from purbo and paschim bangla with international dishes. The spread includes live chaat, phuchka, telebhaja and roll counters, alongside Bengali preparations, such as Mocha chingrir bhapa, Ilisher nonibhara, Gota moslar mangsho and Saheb parar chicken stew.
Dates: October 16–21
Timings: Lunch-12.30–4 pm; dinner-7–11 pm
Price: INR 2,450/- plus taxes onwards
While the restaurants at ITC Sonar and ITC Royal will be serving their usual favourites, be enthralled with musical performances as you savour authentic Bengali delicacies like luchi, cholar dal, kosha mangsho, Metiabruz biryani, chingri malaikari , and more made from age-old recipes from an extensive buffet that has been thoughtfully curated by their celebrated chefs. After all, what is Durga Puja without these delicacies?
Dates: October 18-20
Timings: 1-4 pm, 7-11.30 pm
Price: INR 2,475++
The Astor Kolkata begins its Durga Puja celebrations from Panchami dinner through Dashami. Served at Kebab-e-Que, the spread features familiar Bengali favourites, including Jamindari mangsho bhuna, Pabda macher tel bori jhal, along with traditional sweets.
Dates: October 15–21
Timings: Lunch and dinner timings to be checked while making reservations
Price: INR 1,799 per person onwards
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