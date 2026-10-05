Durga Puja 2026: Where to find Bengali favourites, midnight buffets and festive spreads this year?

Jhore Jole Jongole has a special buffet featuring classics like Bhetki paturi , Chingri malai curry, and more. Guests can also take a jungle safari through the mangrove forest, visit the Jharkhali Tiger Rescue Centre and enjoy an evening baul music programme.

Dates: October 16–21

Location: Jharkhali, Sundarbans

Price: `6,000 ++ for two per day, including boarding and lodging; `2,000 plus taxes for two for lunch or dinner.