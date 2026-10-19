Explore this blue-and-white Kolkata cafe for wholesome food & great music

Blue-and-white themed interiors? Check. With a lot of greens added? Check. Good, wholesome food? Check. And great music? Oh, double-check, please. This is what we experienced at this two-month-old café in Salt Lake Sector 2, White Room Stories. A minimal yet aesthetically decorated facade was welcoming enough, and we figured the glass ceilings, framed original album posters, books, CDs and ceramic pieces made the space even more beautiful.

Salt Lake's White Room Stories is a perfect spot for all age groups

Friends and co-owners Piyali and Saswati Ghosh say they wanted a space that would bring calmness to people’s lives, both in look and feel. Not just solo dates, this place is perfect for dates, groups of friends or even families.