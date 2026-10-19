Explore this blue-and-white Kolkata cafe for wholesome food & great music

Blue-and-white themed interiors? Check. With a lot of greens added? Check. Good, wholesome food? Check. And great music? Oh, double-check, please. This is what we experienced at this two-month-old café in Salt Lake Sector 2, White Room Stories. A minimal yet aesthetically decorated facade was welcoming enough, and we figured the glass ceilings, framed original album posters, books, CDs and ceramic pieces made the space even more beautiful.
Friends and co-owners Piyali and Saswati Ghosh say they wanted a space that would bring calmness to people’s lives, both in look and feel. Not just solo dates, this place is perfect for dates, groups of friends or even families.
We started with a cup of decadent Hot chocolate: Creamy and sweet. Paired with it were the Honey chilli fries, lightly sweet and lightly spicy, topped with toasted sesame seeds. What came next was one of our favourites from the menu: Cilbir Turkish eggs, served with crispy garlic bread. Creamy, savoury yoghurt bed, topped with two eggs sunny-side-up and garnished with chilli oil and freshly crushed black pepper, we devoured in full. Fellow egg lovers, don’t miss out on this.
The Chilli cheese toast was a great conversation starter too: mildly spicy and that unmissable cheese pull.
For mains, we settled on three dishes: Chicken a la Kiev, Grilled fish, and arrabbiata pasta. One of their specialities, the Chicken a la Kiev, stuffed with melted butter, also had garlic and herbs that enhanced the flavour punch. The outside was crispy-fried yet not very bread-oriented. A side of mashed potatoes and sautéed veggies added a much- needed break from the butteriness. The pasta was comforting, tomato-forward and herby, and we had no qualms.
But our favourite surely was the Grilled fish with lemon butter sauce. Flaky white basa in a marinade of red chilli and garlic paste, English mustard sauce, thyme, parsley and secret spices, served with mashed potatoes and grilled veggies; this combination was a 10/10.
Our tasting session ended with a Caramel custard, which had a bit of bitterness, and the chef happily shared his secret. The sugar is very carefully caramelised, so that it is slightly more browned but not burnt. It makes the custard slightly bitter, like coffee, which cuts through the sweet caramel and the egginess beautifully.
Meal for two: INR 1,000++
Timing: 12 pm to 10.30 pm.
At CK Block, Sector-2, Salt Lake.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.