Three places in Kolkata that can satisfy your Ube cravings

Kolkata’s very popular tea room Flurys has introduced its own Ube edit, a range of vibrant-looking and deliciously refreshing Ube-infused drinks. For those who prefer a cooler, the Ube passion spritz with its sparkling and fruity flavour is a major hit. Coffee lovers can take their pick from the hot or cold versions of Iced/ Ube Latte. Those who like to indulge themselves in thick shakes can try the Ube cheesecake frappe. And lastly, the Vanilla matcha ube is a master class in earthy tones. Available at Park Street, Purna Das Road, and Salt Lake outlets. Price: Rs 330+ onwards

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp , Telegram and YouTube channels.