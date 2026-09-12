This potato pizza might be one of Kolkata’s best

We walked into Germinnaa on a weekday afternoon; rain was coming down hard enough that most of Southern Avenue seemed to have ducked indoors somewhere. It was just us, the sound of rain against the windows, warm lighting, and a playlist playing. On a grey afternoon like that, it felt like exactly the right place to be sitting.
We started with the Charred prawns in a hot honey glaze, and honestly, that sauce was the whole show — sweet, a little sharp, hitting exactly where it should. We kept going back for more sauce long after the prawns were done. The Oyster and cashew chicken came next, and it’s a safe order in the best sense — you know what you’re getting, and it delivers without a surprise. On the drinks side, we tried the Tropical ruby, a kokum-based refresher, which was tart, cooling, and did its job well.
Then the Romana potato cheese pizza showed up, and we weren’t ready for it. It’s easily one of the best pizzas we’ve had all year, which sounds like a big claim until you actually taste it. The potato-on-pizza combination shouldn’t work as well as it does, but it does.
The Biscoff cold coffee closed things out, sweet enough to win over anyone who lives for cold coffee, and thick enough that it almost counts as dessert too. The Truffle and mushroom pasta followed, topped with panko-crusted chicken for a bit of crunch. This is the kind of pasta you’d order again.
The Crusted bhetki in a beurre blanc sauce came in last among the mains, and the fish was of good quality, well-cooked, and full of flavour without needing much help from the sauce.
For dessert, The Edible Earth paired chocolate and blueberry. It was rich but not heavy and tart enough on the blueberry side to keep you interested till the last bite.
Meal for two: INR 1,500.
Timings: 11 am to 11 pm.
Address: At Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Sarani, Lake Road.
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