This potato pizza might be one of Kolkata’s best

We walked into Germinnaa on a weekday afternoon; rain was coming down hard enough that most of Southern Avenue seemed to have ducked indoors somewhere. It was just us, the sound of rain against the windows, warm lighting, and a playlist playing. On a grey afternoon like that, it felt like exactly the right place to be sitting.

A rainy afternoon at Germinnaa, Kolkata’s cosy food spot

We started with the Charred prawns in a hot honey glaze, and honestly, that sauce was the whole show — sweet, a little sharp, hitting exactly where it should. We kept going back for more sauce long after the prawns were done. The Oyster and cashew chicken came next, and it’s a safe order in the best sense — you know what you’re getting, and it delivers without a surprise. On the drinks side, we tried the Tropical ruby, a kokum-based refresher, which was tart, cooling, and did its job well.