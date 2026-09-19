This village-inspired cafe brings authentic Mexican flavours and cosy glasshouse vibes to Kolkata

If glasshouse cafés opened café in Salt Lake has plenty of reasons for you to visit. Tucked away in the quiet, tree-lined alleys of Sector 1’s EC Block, Roho Village is just beside the crowd-favourite Baker’s Nest, Soham and Sanjukta Banik’s first food venture.

Roho Village: Fresh, aesthetic interiors, and delicious food

The space leans into a warm, village-inspired aesthetic—think raw textures, a lot of natural light, and inviting nooks built for long catch-ups or solo working sessions. But beyond the aesthetic pull, Roho Village makes a clear bid for the food-first crowd, especially with their eclectic Mexican menu.