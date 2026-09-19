This village-inspired cafe brings authentic Mexican flavours and cosy glasshouse vibes to Kolkata

If glasshouse cafés opened café in Salt Lake has plenty of reasons for you to visit. Tucked away in the quiet, tree-lined alleys of Sector 1’s EC Block, Roho Village is just beside the crowd-favourite Baker’s Nest, Soham and Sanjukta Banik’s first food venture.
The space leans into a warm, village-inspired aesthetic—think raw textures, a lot of natural light, and inviting nooks built for long catch-ups or solo working sessions. But beyond the aesthetic pull, Roho Village makes a clear bid for the food-first crowd, especially with their eclectic Mexican menu.
While they have always been known for continental preparations, this outlet has a fair share of Mexican delights, informs Soham. “We have tried to keep the recipes as authentic as possible, but sourcing something as basic as peppers, has been a task. We have also tried to break through the recipes of homemade tortillas, so that our food doesn’t taste mass-produced,” adds Soham’s mother and the co-founder of the café, Sanjukta.
We started with a pineapple and strawberry-based fruity matcha that wasn’t herby at all. It was subtly sweet, refreshing and paired beautifully with a spicy, tangy Borracho prawn, a dish we tried for the very first time. Slow-cooked prawns in a spicy, garlic red sauce with caramelised onions, were flamed with alcohol and served on a hot plate.
Delicious would be an understatement for the Chicken enchiladas up next. Homemade tortilla flatbread, loaded with veggies and chicken was baked to perfection. The raw salsa and house salad drizzled with a mustard dressing were cutting through the cheesiness just perfectly. The Korean spicy chicken wings were meaty, fried and hot, and were quite a conversation starter. The Thai green curry was comforting, flavourful, and loaded with chicken strips and exotic veggies, but it was a little low on the signature lemongrass and kaffir lime leaf flavours.
But two things definitely made our day. A beautifully charred Grilled fish sizzler, served with a side of mashed potatoes and grilled veggies was one of them. The herby and sweet orange sauce made all the difference, we felt. The second was a creamy Tiramisu. It didn’t go overboard with the coffee liqueur. Mellow and cheesy, it was a great departure from the regular ones.
Meal for two: Rs 600+
Timings: 11 am to 11 pm.
At Roho Village, Salt Lake.
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