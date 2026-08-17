From bun butter jam to miso chocolate, Chennai’s new bakes are worth trying

The Miso chocolate chunk cookie is the one we kept coming back to. Dark chocolate, miso, and the understanding that miso does not just add salt: it adds umami depth that sits differently on the palate, more complex and more interesting than a standard salted cookie, and it prevents the whole thing from becoming cloying so you can just keep going. This is an absolute must try. The Dark chocolate cookie is thin, precisely circular, with a glistening surface that cracks open to show chocolate pools underneath and flaky salt on top. Also a must try.

The Orange and pistachio loaf is best warm: airy and refreshing, pistachios and sugar on top giving it a nutty crunch that holds well past room temperature.

Rs 160 onwards. Available by pre-order only. Orders open Monday–Thursday for weekend delivery between 12 pm and 6 pm.