From bun butter jam to miso chocolate, Chennai’s new bakes are worth trying

Heidako is a cloud bakery run by two people who work full-time jobs during the week and bake with complete seriousness on Saturdays and Sundays. Erika Judith Bivera is a lawyer. Adi Ponana Nair works in cybersecurity. Together they dreamed up a little café in Coorg with slow mornings and their dogs wandering between tables greeting customers. Heidako is the first step toward that dream and the name itself is an ode: Heidi, Daisy, Mako, and Davi, the four dogs who made everything make sense. Heidi and Daisy are gone now but they are woven into every package that leaves the house, quite literally, on the dog-doodled butter paper that lines each order.
The Tropical mango coconut roll arrives exactly as summer demands: a mango compote filling that is flavourful without leaking everywhere, a bright mango curd for balance and texture, and a coconut streusel on top that adds a crunch the whole thing needs.
The Bun butter jam cookie is for everyone who has ever gone out at midnight specifically for a bun butter jam and does not feel the need to justify that. A dense crumble cookie with a dollop of jam on top and a slice of white chocolate resting on it, and pooling through the crumb underneath.
The Miso chocolate chunk cookie is the one we kept coming back to. Dark chocolate, miso, and the understanding that miso does not just add salt: it adds umami depth that sits differently on the palate, more complex and more interesting than a standard salted cookie, and it prevents the whole thing from becoming cloying so you can just keep going. This is an absolute must try. The Dark chocolate cookie is thin, precisely circular, with a glistening surface that cracks open to show chocolate pools underneath and flaky salt on top. Also a must try.
The Orange and pistachio loaf is best warm: airy and refreshing, pistachios and sugar on top giving it a nutty crunch that holds well past room temperature.
Rs 160 onwards. Available by pre-order only. Orders open Monday–Thursday for weekend delivery between 12 pm and 6 pm.