These Chennai desserts make a strong case for eating with the seasons

What Tanvi Bokaria has is a cloud kitchen that started in her mother’s kitchen during the COVID-19 lockdown, born from a desire to keep her hands in dough after returning from New York, and which has quietly grown into one of the most serious dessert operations in Chennai. The boxes from The Stubborn Baker arrive beautifully. The things inside them are better than the boxes. And we checked out some of her best!
We started with the Dark chocolate and raspberry layered cake, and honestly, it set an unreasonably high bar for everything that followed. The raspberry here is not just decorative. It is doing real structural work: its tartness and natural acidity cut directly through the dense, rich chocolate in a way that keeps the whole thing from becoming too much of itself. “Both cacao and raspberry are fruits,” Tanvi says, “and when brought together, they seem to amplify each other’s floral, fruity, and aromatic qualities.” Yes. Exactly that.
Then came the Lychee, rose and raspberry tart, and this was the unanimous favourite at the table. It is a seasonal special, which means you need to get this now rather than later. The raspberry compote is intentionally kept tart, not over-sweetened, and the rose custard is floral: roseforward, visible petals, a touch of honey. The lychee on top is left almost entirely alone, its delicate sweetness doing exactly what delicate sweetness should do when a pastry chef knows to keep their hands off it. Three ingredients that have no business being this good together and yet.
The Mango and passion fruit tart is a personal favourite and earns it. The textures shift as you eat through it: the tart shell gives way to the fruit layers, and the contrast between the mango’s sweetness and the passion fruit’s sharpness with its seed’s satisfying crunch keeps every bite from settling into predictability.
The vegan chocolate banana loaf surprised us, which is the highest compliment we can pay it. As someone who does not usually gravitate toward banana in dessert, this one stole us completely. The vegan chocolate gives it rich pockets of flavour without tipping into excessive sweetness. The sweetness here comes mostly from ripe banana and a touch of nattu sakkarai. It is the kind of thing you eat a slice of and immediately cut another.
The macarons came with proper crinkle on the shell and a clean, well-balanced filling. Good ones. Genuinely good ones, which in Chennai is not something to take for granted.
₹407 onwards. Available for delivery and takeaway. Open all week. At The Stubborn Baker, Anna Nagar.