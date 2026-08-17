These Chennai desserts make a strong case for eating with the seasons

What Tanvi Bokaria has is a cloud kitchen that started in her mother’s kitchen during the COVID-19 lockdown, born from a desire to keep her hands in dough after returning from New York, and which has quietly grown into one of the most serious dessert operations in Chennai. The boxes from The Stubborn Baker arrive beautifully. The things inside them are better than the boxes. And we checked out some of her best!

What began as a lockdown baking project in her mother’s kitchen has become Tanvi Bokaria’s ambitious dessert operation

We started with the Dark chocolate and raspberry layered cake, and honestly, it set an unreasonably high bar for everything that followed. The raspberry here is not just decorative. It is doing real structural work: its tartness and natural acidity cut directly through the dense, rich chocolate in a way that keeps the whole thing from becoming too much of itself. “Both cacao and raspberry are fruits,” Tanvi says, “and when brought together, they seem to amplify each other’s floral, fruity, and aromatic qualities.” Yes. Exactly that.