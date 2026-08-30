This Chennai cafe offers bikers a place to eat, mingle and browse superbikes

A café built around superbikes, where you can stop for fries, inspect a 700cc-plus machine and potentially find your next ride over coffee? We had to see this one for ourselves. EBD Café, short for Every Biker’s Dream, brings together food, coffee and superbikes under one roof, with a 100-sq-ft platform where owners can display their motorcycles for prospective buyers.
The bikes certainly make for good company. During our visit, a Triumph, a Honda and a Harley-Davidson were lined up on the display platform, while a Suzuki Shogun took pride of place on the wall. The line-up changes as bikes are sold and new ones arrive. The café also has a dedicated mingle zone, a communal table where solo riders can meet fellow bikers, exchange stories and share tips over a meal. The bikes gave us plenty to admire, but we were here with a different kind of appetite.
We started with the Okra fries, crisp strips of okra tossed in butter sauce and dusted with house-made peri-peri. The okra’s natural sweetness came through first, followed by a slight bitterness and then the spice, making it the sort of snack we could happily keep munching on. The Fish and chips followed, with crumb-coated fish fingers, peri-peri mayo and fries. The fish was crisp outside and tender within.
Then came the Tokyo drift sando, and the name alone had us sold. The minced chicken, creamy egg, cheese and pickles made for a rich, filling bite. The bread could have been thicker to give it the heft we expect from a proper sando. Still, it was a satisfying sandwich and a fun addition to the menu. The Station lamb curry was the most intriguing. Tender lamb came in a spiced onion-tomato gravy inspired by railway-station lamb curries, alongside steamed rice enriched with cream, cheese and herbs. It sounds unlikely, but one bite made a convincing case for it. The heat of the lamb found a mellow, creamy counterpoint in the rice, turning the combination into pure comfort.
Drinks brought their own surprises. The Coconut cloud combines coconut water, espresso, coconut cream and caramel into a chilled, creamy coffee with a lively caffeine kick. We also tried the Pomegranate electrolyte, a sparkling mix of coconut water and pomegranate juice with whole arils bobbing through the drink. Every few sips brought a little burst of fruit, almost like natural popping boba.
Desserts are still to come, giving us another reason to ride back. For now, EBD has given bikers a place to park, eat, mingle and perhaps even find their next dream machine.
Meal for two: INR 1,500 onwards. 10.30 am to 10.30 pm. At EBD Cafe, ECR.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.