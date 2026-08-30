This Chennai cafe offers bikers a place to eat, mingle and browse superbikes

Drinks brought their own surprises. The Coconut cloud combines coconut water, espresso, coconut cream and caramel into a chilled, creamy coffee with a lively caffeine kick. We also tried the Pomegranate electrolyte, a sparkling mix of coconut water and pomegranate juice with whole arils bobbing through the drink. Every few sips brought a little burst of fruit, almost like natural popping boba.

Desserts are still to come, giving us another reason to ride back. For now, EBD has given bikers a place to park, eat, mingle and perhaps even find their next dream machine.

Meal for two: INR 1,500 onwards. 10.30 am to 10.30 pm. At EBD Cafe, ECR.

Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com