Chennai’s newest dessert stop serves quirky ice cream flavours and treats for pets

After all that sweetness, the dark chocolate sorbet was a refreshing change. We tend to associate chocolate with a rich, milk-based ice cream, one of two vegan sorbets on the menu, this version was lighter on the palate. With a gentle chocolate flavour and a slightly icy texture that kept it refreshing rather than heavy. The mango froyo was another close favourite, with the fruit’s natural sweetness balanced by a bright, tangy tartness.

We also tried the Vanilla biscoff creamsicle, a donut-shaped, cream-based frozen treat. The fragrant vanilla, speckled with tiny black vanilla-bean dots, paired beautifully with the caramelised Biscoff flavour. A coating of biscuit crumbs added crunch, though the treat needed a little time to soften before biting into it.