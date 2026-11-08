Chennai’s newest dessert stop serves quirky ice cream flavours and treats for pets

When we heard about the newly opened Vermello Ice Creams in RA Puram, we had to check it out. Bright swirls of pink, yellow, blue and orange winding across the walls welcomed us, setting the tone for a playful dessert outing. One wall, titled ‘Cool Nose Club’, featured polaroids of dogs that had visited this pet-friendly spot. There is even a wire-loop game to keep you entertained while waiting for your order.
We began by sampling the ice creams. Vanilla honey had a gentle sweetness, with the honey lending a mellow, rounded flavour that let the vanilla shine through. Mocha hazelnut was a lovely blend of chocolatey richness and roasted coffee notes. Double chocolate fudge was the pick for anyone craving a more intense chocolate hit. We eventually settled on Sticky dates pudding, drawn in by its unusual flavour. It was creamy and sweet, with a lovely malty depth and the sticky, caramel-like sweetness of dates running through each spoonful.
After all that sweetness, the dark chocolate sorbet was a refreshing change. We tend to associate chocolate with a rich, milk-based ice cream, one of two vegan sorbets on the menu, this version was lighter on the palate. With a gentle chocolate flavour and a slightly icy texture that kept it refreshing rather than heavy. The mango froyo was another close favourite, with the fruit’s natural sweetness balanced by a bright, tangy tartness.
We also tried the Vanilla biscoff creamsicle, a donut-shaped, cream-based frozen treat. The fragrant vanilla, speckled with tiny black vanilla-bean dots, paired beautifully with the caramelised Biscoff flavour. A coating of biscuit crumbs added crunch, though the treat needed a little time to soften before biting into it.
Beyond ice creams, froyos and sorbets, the menu includes popsicles, waffles, cookies, milkshakes and soft serves. Vermello also has pet-friendly treats made with dog-suitable ingredients, so four-legged visitors need not miss out. With friendly staff, plenty of flavours to explore and a playful atmosphere that extends beyond the food, Vermello makes dessert feel like an outing in itself. We left already thinking about our next visit.
Meal for two: INR 250. 12.30 pm to 11.30 pm. At Vermello Icecreams, RA Puram.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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