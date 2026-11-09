From coastal drives to culinary destinations: The transformation of ECR and OMR

Hasnain Abbas, managing director and head pastry chef of The Palomar by Crossway, sees the change as the result of two developments happening at once. While established parts of Chennai are becoming increasingly congested, ECR and OMR are attracting new residents. “The city is getting exhausted, while ECR and OMR are growing at the same time,” he says.

As more homes and workplaces take shape along these stretches, the potential audience is no longer limited to people heading towards the coast for a weekend outing.

Sharmila Moses, a Chennai-based food critic, remembers a very different ECR from her childhood. The stretch, she recalls, was once associated largely with excursions towards Mahabalipuram, with long, relatively quiet stretches lined with casuarina trees. Over the years, development in the IT sector and the arrival of residential neighbourhoods changed the character of the road.

The change has also been visible in the kinds of businesses opening there. Sharmila describes a progression from resorts to star hotels, followed by cafés and restobars.

Arupam Baidya, chef and co-founder of PARVA, has seen the transformation up close. When the team was looking for a location for the restaurant, two establishments opened in quick succession near the ECR junction they were considering. After PARVA welcomed its first guests in May 2026, another three restaurants opened within approximately 50 metres over the following four months.