From coastal drives to culinary destinations: The transformation of ECR and OMR

There was a time when a drive down East Coast Road (ECR) was as much about the journey as the destination. The road, with its stretches of greenery, coastal views and relatively open spaces, offered an escape from the city’s bustle. A meal along the way might be part of a weekend outing to Mahabalipuram or a stop at a resort. Further inland, Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) was increasingly associated with technology parks, and the daily movement of Chennai’s IT workforce.
Today, both stretches are developing a different identity. Cafés, restaurants, dessert shops, and restobars are finding audiences along these roads.
Hasnain Abbas, managing director and head pastry chef of The Palomar by Crossway, sees the change as the result of two developments happening at once. While established parts of Chennai are becoming increasingly congested, ECR and OMR are attracting new residents. “The city is getting exhausted, while ECR and OMR are growing at the same time,” he says.
As more homes and workplaces take shape along these stretches, the potential audience is no longer limited to people heading towards the coast for a weekend outing.
Sharmila Moses, a Chennai-based food critic, remembers a very different ECR from her childhood. The stretch, she recalls, was once associated largely with excursions towards Mahabalipuram, with long, relatively quiet stretches lined with casuarina trees. Over the years, development in the IT sector and the arrival of residential neighbourhoods changed the character of the road.
The change has also been visible in the kinds of businesses opening there. Sharmila describes a progression from resorts to star hotels, followed by cafés and restobars.
Arupam Baidya, chef and co-founder of PARVA, has seen the transformation up close. When the team was looking for a location for the restaurant, two establishments opened in quick succession near the ECR junction they were considering. After PARVA welcomed its first guests in May 2026, another three restaurants opened within approximately 50 metres over the following four months.
Arupam’s own decision to establish PARVA in Akkarai was influenced by the changing population around the two roads. The restaurant brings regional dishes from across India to one table, including recipes that diners may not encounter frequently. With professionals from different parts of the country living along OMR, he saw an audience that might appreciate a menu offering tastes from home alongside opportunities to explore unfamiliar dishes.
“The many companies along OMR have brought people from across India to live here, creating an appetite for different regional cuisines and dining experiences,” Arupam says.
Space is another factor. Sharmila notes that restaurants along ECR have more room to develop than businesses operating in crowded parts of the city, where parking and access can be difficult. The stretch also offers a setting for restaurants that want to combine dining with a coastal outing.
This does not mean that every diner is abandoning the city’s established food districts. Hasnain is careful not to describe the change as a permanent shift away from places such as Nungambakkam or Alwarpet. Those neighbourhoods have their own audiences and histories, and he expects them to remain relevant. “There is nothing like a permanent shift,” he says, arguing that every locality needs places of interest.
The more useful way to understand the change is as an expansion of Chennai’s dining map. ECR and OMR are developing their own identities without necessarily displacing the established centres. For diners, that means more choice across different parts of the city. For businesses, it means new markets to explore, along with competition from both established names and independent ventures.
However, that competition may prove to be the defining test of the boom. Sharmila believes there is a genuine risk of oversaturation. More restaurants do not automatically mean more business for every operator, particularly when several establishments offer similar menus or experiences.
For independent restaurants, a clear identity and a distinct menu can help establish a place in a crowded market. Established brands, meanwhile, bring recognition and the resources to expand. Arupam sees room for both, provided the area retains enough variety to give diners a reason to choose one restaurant over another.
The challenge is to ensure that the food scene grows in a way that works for residents, visitors and businesses alike. More restaurants may bring greater choice, but their long-term success will depend on accessibility, consistency and a willingness to offer something worth returning for.