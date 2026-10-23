When Thailand comes to Chennai: A monsoon feast to remember

With the rain coming down in sheets over namma Chennai, we couldn’t think of a better way to beat the monsoon blues than with a spread of delectable Thai street food. Our visit to Lotus at The Park set the scene for Backstreet Bangkok, a food festival and a flavour-packed culinary adventure, with the menu landing on our table like a pack of cards.
First things first, Yam Som-O set the ball rolling with a refreshing Thai pomelo salad that brought a welcome burst of sunshine to the grey evening. Juicy pomelo, toasted coconut, crushed peanuts and fresh Thai herbs were tossed in a lime and palm sugar dressing. The sweet, sour, salty and spicy notes worked well together, while the crunchy toppings added a pleasing contrast.
Following hot on its heels was Thong Thong, golden pastry parcels filled with minced vegetables and served with a sweet dipping sauce. Crisp on the outside and savoury within, these little morsels had us reaching for another before we knew it. Good things really do come in small packages!
The Phak Satay offered a vegetarian take on a Southeast Asian favourite, with grilled broccoli, carrots and courgettes served alongside a creamy peanut sauce. The vegetables retained a pleasant bite, while the nutty, mildly sweet dip brought everything together rather nicely.
Potatoes may be humble, but give them a little crunch and a tangy twist, and they can steal the show. Man Thod Samros did just that, with crisp potato wedges, peanuts and sweet-and-sour sauce making for a thoroughly moreish snack.
Then came Ma Hor Hed, a vegetarian interpretation of the traditional Thai appetiser. Caramelised shiitake mushrooms and peanut mince, paired with pineapple and orange segments, struck a lovely balance between earthy, savoury flavours and fruity sweetness.
Things took a bolder turn with Phad Kra Pao Moo Krab. Crispy pork belly, coated in a sweet chilli and tamarind glaze, delivered an indulgent combination of spice, crunch and sticky sweetness. The Kra Pao Lamb followed, bringing minced lamb, garlic, bird’s-eye chillies and holy basil together in a fiery, aromatic stir-fry.
One of our favourites was Hor Mok Pla, with fish marinated in Thai herbs, wrapped in banana leaf and steamed until tender. Fragrant and comforting, it left us wishing we had ordered another helping.
The Goong Sarong brought the crunch back, with juicy prawns wrapped in crisp strands of spring-roll pastry and served with a sweet, sour and spicy nam jim dip. Rounding off the savoury spread was Chao Ga, flame-grilled chicken skewers moulded around sugarcane. Smoky, subtly sweet and accompanied by a peanut-chilli dip and tangy pickle, they made a fitting finale to the feast.
Meal for two: Rs 2,000++
On till October 31
Lunch: 12-3.30pm
Dinner: 7-11.30pm
At Lotus, The Park, Nungambakkam
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