When Thailand comes to Chennai: A monsoon feast to remember

With the rain coming down in sheets over namma Chennai, we couldn’t think of a better way to beat the monsoon blues than with a spread of delectable Thai street food. Our visit to Lotus at The Park set the scene for Backstreet Bangkok, a food festival and a flavour-packed culinary adventure, with the menu landing on our table like a pack of cards.

From Pomelo salad to fiery lamb: A Thai culinary journey in Chennai

First things first, Yam Som-O set the ball rolling with a refreshing Thai pomelo salad that brought a welcome burst of sunshine to the grey evening. Juicy pomelo, toasted coconut, crushed peanuts and fresh Thai herbs were tossed in a lime and palm sugar dressing. The sweet, sour, salty and spicy notes worked well together, while the crunchy toppings added a pleasing contrast.

Following hot on its heels was Thong Thong, golden pastry parcels filled with minced vegetables and served with a sweet dipping sauce. Crisp on the outside and savoury within, these little morsels had us reaching for another before we knew it. Good things really do come in small packages!