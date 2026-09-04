Chindi Varadarajulu brings Singapore’s hawker culture to Chennai’s breakfast table

The dishes on this menu we are about to explore do not belong to one place. They belong to the movement of people: Teochew migrants who brought radish cakes from the Chaoshan region of China and found dark soy in their new home, Hokkien communities whose pancake recipe crossed centuries and borders before arriving as a street snack, Malay and Javanese and Indian Muslim kitchens whose interactions produced a gravy that is now unmistakably Singaporean. Food historians and Zhouyu’s owner Chindi Varadarajulu call this third culture cuisine: recipes that belong neither wholly to the ancestral homeland nor the adopted one but to the lived experience of communities building something new through cooking. Singapore Breakfast Club at Zhouyu is built on this understanding.

Chennai gets a taste of Singapore’s hawker culture

Chindi, is from Singapore, grew up eating at hawker centres and has always known that the energy of those spaces was worth translating. The portions are intentionally small because the point is to share and move through the menu the way you would move through a hawker centre, gathering things from different stalls and spreading them across the table.