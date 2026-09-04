Chindi Varadarajulu brings Singapore’s hawker culture to Chennai’s breakfast table

The dishes on this menu we are about to explore do not belong to one place. They belong to the movement of people: Teochew migrants who brought radish cakes from the Chaoshan region of China and found dark soy in their new home, Hokkien communities whose pancake recipe crossed centuries and borders before arriving as a street snack, Malay and Javanese and Indian Muslim kitchens whose interactions produced a gravy that is now unmistakably Singaporean. Food historians and Zhouyu’s owner Chindi Varadarajulu call this third culture cuisine: recipes that belong neither wholly to the ancestral homeland nor the adopted one but to the lived experience of communities building something new through cooking. Singapore Breakfast Club at Zhouyu is built on this understanding.
Chindi, is from Singapore, grew up eating at hawker centres and has always known that the energy of those spaces was worth translating. The portions are intentionally small because the point is to share and move through the menu the way you would move through a hawker centre, gathering things from different stalls and spreading them across the table.
The Chee cheong fun is where the meal should begin. Silky steamed rice rolls, an umami sauce built from soy and sesame, and sambal on the side that adds warmth. The texture is the thing: slippery, delicate, and the sauce does most of the work while the rolls themselves stay out of the way. The Black carrot cake, which contains no carrot and never has, is a steamed radish cake with egg, pickled radish, light and dark and sweet soy, and sambal. It came to Singapore with Teochew migrants in the 19th century and became local through the addition of dark soy and the wok. The version here has that caramelised exterior and soft chewy centre.
The Mee rebus is thick and velvety: sweet potato and peanut gravy with kaffir lime, a bagadel on the side that is crisp outside and soft within. The Mee siam is its livelier counterpart and a must try: rice vermicelli in a tamarind-based broth with fermented soybean depth and a gentle chilli heat that wakes you up gently on a lazy Sunday morning.
The Nasi lemak sandwich takes Malaysia’s national dish and puts it between bread without losing what makes it work: punchy sambal, caramelised onion, fried chicken, cooling cucumber, and egg.
The Min jian kueh is the sweet ending: pancake with roasted peanuts, sesame and sugar, the crisp shell giving way to a nutty filling that went through many rounds of recipe testing before it landed right.
The Nanyang coffee is flown in from Singapore, 20 kilos at a time, exclusively for this menu. Dark-roasted with sugar and butter until deeply caramelised, it is finished with condensed or evaporated milk that softens its boldness into a rich, full-bodied cup. Order one before breakfast and another afterwards, because you’ll probably need it to function after working your way through the spread.
Rs 200 onwards. Available on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 am to 12 pm. At Zhouyu, Alwarpet and ECR.