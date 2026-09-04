Comforting cocktails, distinctive small plates and a space made for slowing down: Check out this new Chennai restobar

Next up was a truly delightful dish that hit all the right notes. The fusion of creamy cheese, sweet cherry, and tangy pineapple was a revelation, expertly balanced and served with a trio of crispy chips —potato, tapioca, and bitter gourd—adding a satisfying crunch to each bite. The Haleem croquettes were another good bar snack. Crisp on the outside and rich within, they condense the hearty character of haleem into a format that works particularly well with cocktails.

For mains, we opted for the Lamb shoulder nihari with sourdough roti, which was rich and tender, carrying the familiar warmth of nihari. It feels substantial and homely, especially after the lighter seafood and snackable plates.

The Presidential pour felt like a more serious drink. It had a deeper, slower personality. We let it sit for a while between bites of the Nihari lamb shoulder, which brought its own sense of comfort to the table.

The Chocolate souffle arrives warm, soft and deeply comforting. It was less about complexity and more about that immediate sense of warmth, the sort of dessert that makes us instinctively slow down.