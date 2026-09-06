This new chic spot in Chennai brings signature cold coffee and hearty meal plates

We started with the beverages, and the DVNE cold coffee was our first order. It is the one everyone recommends and for very good reason. The balance is right, a chill that does not dilute the coffee and a flavour that stays with you. We can understand why it is everyone’s go-to.

The Brown butter toast was what we tried next—thick-cut and golden with brown butter doing most of the heavy lifting and a Nutella drizzle adding just enough sweetness to make the whole thing indulgent. We finished it before we meant to.

The Gochujang mac and cheese is yet another most talked-about dish in the café. Creamy, and well-spiced with a gochujang kick that was confident, it was topped with micro greens that added a herby freshness that we genuinely appreciated. All in all we loved this twist on the classic mac and cheese.