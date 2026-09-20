Inside The Sando Project: Indulgent Japanese-style sandos take over Chennai and Puducherry

‘A little messy and a lot indulgent,’ read the menu, and the dishes did live up to that. We are talking about the latest sando menu, The Sando Project at Ciclo Café, which is a spin on the popular Japanese milk bread sando.

This limited-time sando menu is a messy, indulgent delight

The pillowy soft thick bread, the crispy and juicy fillings and the messy sauces are the highlight for all the sandos here. We delved into the dishes without any hesitation.

The first in our line up for the day was the Bibimbap paneer sando. This was undoubtedly one of the best vegetarian sandos we had and a major credit goes to the Korean spicy sauce. It gave in a genuine heat to the stir-fried paneer and vegetables. Meanwhile, the milk bread absorbed the sauce at the edges perfectly.