Chennai’s Jazztober Fest is where Jazz meets Oktoberfest

“Food is music to the body; music is food to the heart,” wrote Gregory David Roberts in his book Shantaram. Add a little jazz to the mix, and it’s an experience to remember. When we recently visited Hyatt Regency Chennai for its Jazztober Fest, the evening felt like something straight out of Billy Joel’s Piano Man. The bar was buzzing, conversations flowed freely, plates kept arriving at the table and in the background, jazz music by Rajni Shivaram and Eric Gerald added its own joyous touch.

Jazztober Fest Chennai: German platters, crafty cocktails, and live Jazz await

Jazztober Fest, on until 27 September, brings together Oktoberfest-inspired food and beer experiences, cocktails, live jazz and late-night after-parties. We began the evening with a couple of cocktails. The Tamarind Jazz, made with vodka, tamarind and Tajín, was a lively little number. The tamarind gave the drink a pleasantly sharp, tangy edge, while Tajín added a gentle chilli-salt kick that worked well with the clean vodka base. The Melody Mist, meanwhile, was the softer and more mellow of the two. Melon and honey brought a gentle fruity sweetness, while ginger ale added fizz and a mild gingery lift. The cocktail menu continues the jazz theme with playful creations, including Jazz Zombie, Cool Cat Picante and Bourbon Groove.