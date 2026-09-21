Chennai’s Jazztober Fest is where Jazz meets Oktoberfest

“Food is music to the body; music is food to the heart,” wrote Gregory David Roberts in his book Shantaram. Add a little jazz to the mix, and it’s an experience to remember. When we recently visited Hyatt Regency Chennai for its Jazztober Fest, the evening felt like something straight out of Billy Joel’s Piano Man. The bar was buzzing, conversations flowed freely, plates kept arriving at the table and in the background, jazz music by Rajni Shivaram and Eric Gerald added its own joyous touch.
Jazztober Fest, on until 27 September, brings together Oktoberfest-inspired food and beer experiences, cocktails, live jazz and late-night after-parties. We began the evening with a couple of cocktails. The Tamarind Jazz, made with vodka, tamarind and Tajín, was a lively little number. The tamarind gave the drink a pleasantly sharp, tangy edge, while Tajín added a gentle chilli-salt kick that worked well with the clean vodka base. The Melody Mist, meanwhile, was the softer and more mellow of the two. Melon and honey brought a gentle fruity sweetness, while ginger ale added fizz and a mild gingery lift. The cocktail menu continues the jazz theme with playful creations, including Jazz Zombie, Cool Cat Picante and Bourbon Groove.
The cocktails arrived with a selection of complimentary bar munchies, including caramelised beer nuts, spiced pretzels and fried olives with garlic dip. The beer nuts were crunchy with a lovely caramelised sweetness, while the pretzels had that familiar salty, malty flavour. We particularly enjoyed the fried olives, their crisp exterior giving way to a wonderfully briny centre.
The non-vegetarian sharing platter was a generous spread designed for the table. It featured Chicken Frankfurters and Chicken Nuremberg Sausages, Beer-glazed Chicken Wings, Roasted Potatoes and a Soft-roasted Pretzel, accompanied by sauerkraut, pickled gherkins and a trio of mustards — beer mustard, dijon and grain mustard.
We have somehow mastered the art of eating Beer-Glazed Chicken Wings with cutlery, and took some pride in the feat while tucking into wings with a subtle hint of sweetness. The sauerkraut provided the acidity the platter needed, cutting through the richness of the meats. The Chicken Frankfurters were mild with a savoury a lighter, less greasy finish. We particularly enjoyed the roasted potatoes, which were comforting.
For vegetarians, the sharing platter offers an equally varied spread, featuring Barbecued Sticky Vegan Ribs, Mushroom Forestière Pie, Cajun-rubbed Vegetable Brochettes, Flammkuchen, Roasted potatoes, sauerkraut, and a German soft pretzel. The combination brings together smoky, savoury and earthy flavours, with the sauerkraut providing a welcome acidic counterpoint.
We rounded off the meal with an apple and cranberry strudel. The pastry was crisp and flaky, while the apple brought a warm, gently spiced sweetness and the cranberry added a tart note.
The festival continues until 24 September, followed by the J4JAZZ Weekender from 25 to 27 September at The Lobby Lounge, featuring Around the World, Radha Thomas Quartet, Shanks & Lauren, Inga, Purple Mints and Skip. Once the performances wind down, the evening continues with after-parties at 365 A.S. Bar.
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