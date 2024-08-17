Culinary musings of Mughals

With five decades of culinary excellence, Ohri’s Group has recently un veiled Tansen, a restaurant where the grandeur of the Mughal era seamlessly intertwines with the rich culinary heritage of the North Western Frontier. Drawing inspiration from the legendary musician Tansen — whose extraordinary compositions and innovative spirit have left an indelible mark on Indian Classical Music — the restaurant aspires to honour his legacy. Just as Tansen’s music transcended time and place, Tansen the restaurant aims to embody his creativity and refinement by curating an unforgettable experience that marries tradition, ambiance, and culinary brilliance.

At Tansen, guests are enveloped in a poetic and serene environment. The gentle flow of water adds a soothing rhythm to the air, while live Sufi singers serenade with soulful melo dies. The décor, resplendent in shades of gold, echoes the majestic elegance of Mughal courts. Speaking about this latest venture, Amar Ohri, Owner of Ohri’s Group, remarked, “At Tansen, we immerse you in a world where the opulence of the Mughal era meets the rich culinary heritage of the North-Western Frontier. Tansen represents a fusion of tradition and innovation, creating a mosaic of tastes that excite the palate and leave a lasting impression on all who dine with us.”

Embracing the grandeur, we began our culinary journey with an array of chaats: Paan Patta Chaat, Tamatar Ki Chaat, and Bhalla Papdi Chaat. The burst of tangy, sweet, and savoury flavours atop crispy paan leaves was a sensory delight. The medley of ripe tomatoes tossed in spices was delectable, while the Bhal la Papdi Chaat, with its tangy yogurt and zesty chutneys, tantalised our taste buds.

Next, we indulged in a variety of kulchas, straight from the streets of Delhi: Sundried Tomato & Smoked Cheese Kul cha, Wild Mushroom & Truffle Kulcha, Lagan ka Keema Kul cha, and Chicken Khurchan & Pickled Onion Kulcha. The soft, stuffed breads were a revelation in taste.

North-Western Frontier cui sine is celebrated for its robust flavours and kebabs, so we couldn’t resist ordering the crowd favourites — Edamame & Green Peas Kebab, Paneer Makhana Tikka, Khatal ke Kebab, Bhatti ka Murg, Pathar ka Gosht, and Mirch Fish Tikka. The regal blend of edamame and green peas lent the kebabs. The paneer cubes, blended with creamy makhana, added another dimension to the delicious paneer kebabs. However, the standout among the vegetarian options was the Khatal ke Kebab — jackfruit kebabs seasoned to perfection, bringing out their natural sweetness. For non-vegetarians, the options were equally impressive, with Bhatti ka Murg standing out for its intense flavours of fried onion, garlic, and cashew nut marinade.

For the main course, the chef recommended Dal Tansen Sunehri and Delhi-style smoky Butter Chicken, served with Zaatar and Naan, Cheese and Jalapeno Naan, and Uzbek Garlic Pulao. Despite being almost full, we made room for desserts — Thandai & Pistachio Tres Lech es and the Signature Jalebi Platter. Both were delightful, but nothing could surpass the heavenly combination of jalebi and rabdi. Tansen offers more than just delectable food; it invites patrons into a refined and welcoming atmosphere. Whether you’re seeking a romantic evening or a joyful gathering, Tansen promises an experience that beautifully blends tradition with excellence