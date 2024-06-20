Catch up with old buddies over non-greasy fast food at this Sainikpuri joint

A hundred new fancy restaurants and bars may open in town, but the charm of sitting with old friends, catching up at an old haunt is unmatched. The retelling of funny stories, no matter how many times they’ve been repeated, over laughter and delicious grub is an experience all of us hold close to our hearts.

This week, we discovered one such place that could easily be a crowd favourite owing to its excellent food and relaxed setting. Q&Q or ‘Quality and Quantity’ at Sky9 Drive In took us in immediately with cheeky posters and an interesting menu featuring omelettes, fusion fries, hot dogs and sandwiches. Formerly a food truck, the joint rose to fame among locals for their fusion and continental food like quesadillas, grilled chicken with mash among other favourites.

We tried the Dig a Chick first from the Fusion Fries section, served on a bed of French fries, with bell peppers and veggies topped with chicken and a home made sauce to bring the dish together. The meat-heavy preparation cleverly used fresh veggies like tomatoes, jalapeños and olives to cut through any heaviness. With the code name Maaku Geeku, the joint also serves a variant of the same dish in a choice of different meats.