This spot serves small-space comfort in Hitec City

If there’s one thing Hyderabad knows how to do, it’s grandeur. Huge eateries that can easily seat thousands at a time, heavy duty kitchens sending out orders by the minute and palatial spaces that welcome one with flamboyance.
Amid this grandeur, a rising trend we spotted is the emergence of smaller, intentional spaces designed to be a friendly companion to your evening coffee or matcha. Housing no more than 20 or 30 guests at a time, these spaces focus on delivering a wholesome experience, rather than being yet another Instagram-famous spot.
This week, we stepped into Cherry Haus that welcomed us in with this cosiness while the rains lashed out on the cyber city. As scores of folks inched their way home, we stepped into the warm space, away from the noise.
The minimal off-white space is offset with splashes of cherry red. We started with the Coconut coffee cream, an indulgent mix of whipped cream with espresso that sat pretty atop coconut water. The drink was equal parts refreshing and decadent.
For a tropical kick, try the Orange matcha. The tart flavours of orange blended supremely well with the earthy, robust matcha, creating the perfect iced drink.
We spotted sandos, pizzas and pastas on the menu here, aside from bakes, that the spot specialises in. We tried the Avocado toast, and were delighted to find a side of salted potato chips, balancing out the healthy dish with a little treat. It’s an option we’d pick if all we want is a light snack to go with our coffee order.
The Vegetarian sando with baked beans, hash brown and fresh veggies was delicious, all wrapped in thick slices of soft brioche that was toasted to perfection.
We also tried the Harissa rice bowl with herbed white sauce and chicken. The rice was fragrant with mild spices, while the herbed white sauce and chicken blended together well for a filling bite. The highlight of the dish was the salad; pickled onions and capsicum that added a crunchy zing to every bite.
A slice of Banana tea cake came in for dessert. The warm bite is all the weather called for, with the soft portion with sliced nuts pairing perfectly with coffee. The Pain au chocolat was buttery with gooey chocolate, making our evening out a sweet affair.
Meal for two: Rs 1,000++. 9 am to 11 pm. At HITEC City.