This spot serves small-space comfort in Hitec City

We spotted sandos, pizzas and pastas on the menu here, aside from bakes, that the spot specialises in. We tried the Avocado toast, and were delighted to find a side of salted potato chips, balancing out the healthy dish with a little treat. It’s an option we’d pick if all we want is a light snack to go with our coffee order.

The Vegetarian sando with baked beans, hash brown and fresh veggies was delicious, all wrapped in thick slices of soft brioche that was toasted to perfection.

We also tried the Harissa rice bowl with herbed white sauce and chicken. The rice was fragrant with mild spices, while the herbed white sauce and chicken blended together well for a filling bite. The highlight of the dish was the salad; pickled onions and capsicum that added a crunchy zing to every bite.

A slice of Banana tea cake came in for dessert. The warm bite is all the weather called for, with the soft portion with sliced nuts pairing perfectly with coffee. The Pain au chocolat was buttery with gooey chocolate, making our evening out a sweet affair.

Meal for two: Rs 1,000++. 9 am to 11 pm. At HITEC City.