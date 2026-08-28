A lively new taproom in Hyderabad where music and a little culinary magic come together

But the real finale came in a bowl of warm, molten chocolate. The fondue was surrounded by dragon fruit, green apple, pineapple, pink and white marshmallows and impossibly soft brownies. Apple, brownies and marshmallows were natural partners; dragon fruit was the surprise hit, while pineapple proved a little less convincing.

By the time the chocolate was gone, the music was still playing and the mall stretched out below us. Hola had made dinner feel less like a meal and more like a night out.

Meal for two: ₹1,500++. 12 noon to 11.30 pm. At Gachibowli.