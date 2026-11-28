An evening at an Izakaya is as much about the company as it is about what lands on the table. Small plates, good drinks and conversations that stretch well into the night are all part of the experience. Bringing this Japanese dining tradition to town, Hodd’s Cocktail Bar has introduced a limited-period Izakaya menu that makes a case for slowing down and ordering one more plate.

With small plates, bold flavours and cocktails that keep coming, this latest menu takes inspiration from Japan’s laid-back dining culture

We began with the skewers, and the Yakitori, with charcoal-grilled chicken coated in traditional tare sauce, made for a comforting start. The Saikyo miso seabass skewer, however, stood out with its delicate, flaky fish, smoky edges and sweet Kyoto-style miso glaze, finished with spring onion and yuzu zest.