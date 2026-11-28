An evening at an Izakaya is as much about the company as it is about what lands on the table. Small plates, good drinks and conversations that stretch well into the night are all part of the experience. Bringing this Japanese dining tradition to town, Hodd’s Cocktail Bar has introduced a limited-period Izakaya menu that makes a case for slowing down and ordering one more plate.
We began with the skewers, and the Yakitori, with charcoal-grilled chicken coated in traditional tare sauce, made for a comforting start. The Saikyo miso seabass skewer, however, stood out with its delicate, flaky fish, smoky edges and sweet Kyoto-style miso glaze, finished with spring onion and yuzu zest.
The Tori karaage followed, offering crisp Japanese-style fried chicken paired with a refreshing yuzu kosho mayonnaise and lemon.
The Chicken gyoza was one of our favourites. Pan-seared to a golden finish, the dumplings were juicy and generously filled with minced chicken, cabbage and garlic. Paired with ponzu and jalapeño relish, they were so good that we found ourselves ordering another round. The Chicken okonomiyaki was another highlight. This savoury Japanese pancake, layered with grilled chicken, eggs, cabbage and scallions, came dressed with okonomi sauce, Kewpie mayonnaise and pickled ginger. Every bite brought together a delicious mix of textures and flavours.
For something more substantial, the Teriyaki chicken donburi offered a hearty bowl of steamed Japanese rice topped with glazed chicken, sesame, pickles and spring onion. The sticky rice added a lovely texture, making it an indulgent and satisfying end to the savoury course.
Dessert was far from an afterthought. The Matcha basque cheesecake was creamy yet dense, with a mellow matcha flavour that avoided the grassy notes often associated with the ingredient. The Nori panna cotta was an unexpected delight, light and silky, with the vanilla base complemented by nori, toasted sesame crumble and a tart wild berry compote.
We paired the spread with cocktails from the menu, including the Yuzu samurai and Petal whisper, but the Sakura sour emerged as our favourite, with sake, Roku gin, lime juice and molasses coming together in a balanced mix.
With its mix of comforting plates, interesting flavours and easy-drinking cocktails, Hodd’s Cocktail Bar’s Izakaya menu makes sharing the evening as enjoyable as sharing the food.
Meal for two: ₹1,200++. At Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli.
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