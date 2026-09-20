Inside Smoke Shack’s new diner-style experience in Hyderabad

Red neon glows against the walls, red couches invite you to sink in and the booths could have been lifted straight from an old American sitcom — only with a few modern touches thrown into the mix. At Smoke Shack’s newest Madhapur outpost, the setting does a convincing job of recreating the easygoing American diner experience, while the expansive menu takes the theme all the way. We began with the Mozzarella sticks, choosing the Buffalo ranch seasoning. The crispy fried shell came coated in a salty, mildly spicy dusting that added plenty of flavour without overpowering the cheese within. Break one open and the inevitable cheese pull follows, with the crunchy exterior giving way to soft, gooey mozzarella. The ranch dip on the side mellowed the seasoning beautifully, making each bite feel balanced rather than heavy.
Next came the Green chilli chicken tenders — three seriously hefty strips that could qualify as a meal by themselves. Crisp on the outside and juicy within, they were dusted with green chilli powder that brought an unusual, lingering heat. The accompanying dip added a creamy softness to every crunchy bite, making these particularly hard to put down.
By the time the Million dollar shake arrived, the meal had fully embraced its indulgent side. Combining Ferrero Rocher and strawberry crush, the shake was thick, creamy and dessert-like. Rich chocolate brought the decadence, while the tart strawberry cut through it, almost like chocolate-covered strawberries transformed into a drink.
Then came the burgers. The Nashville fried chicken burger came in buttery, fresh milk buns, packing crispy-yet-juicy chicken drenched in tangy, fiery Nashville sauce. American cheese, jalapeños, lettuce and sriracha mayo added further layers of heat and richness. But the Parmesan cheese lamb smash burger stole the show. Its juicy, perfectly smashed lamb patties came layered with melty, savoury cheese, striking that sweet spot between softness and bite.
Smoke Shack’s appeal lies in the way it turns a meal into a full diner-style experience, from the neon-lit setting to the generous portions and unapologetically rich flavours.
Meal for two: ₹500++. 12 pm to 1 am. At Madhapur.
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