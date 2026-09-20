Inside Smoke Shack’s new diner-style experience in Hyderabad

Smoke Shack brings neon-lit American diner nostalgia to Hyderabad

Next came the Green chilli chicken tenders — three seriously hefty strips that could qualify as a meal by themselves. Crisp on the outside and juicy within, they were dusted with green chilli powder that brought an unusual, lingering heat. The accompanying dip added a creamy softness to every crunchy bite, making these particularly hard to put down.

By the time the Million dollar shake arrived, the meal had fully embraced its indulgent side. Combining Ferrero Rocher and strawberry crush, the shake was thick, creamy and dessert-like. Rich chocolate brought the decadence, while the tart strawberry cut through it, almost like chocolate-covered strawberries transformed into a drink.