Hands off posto: Why a tiny seed carries a whole culture

A seed with a complicated past

Posto is the white poppy seed, the small, pale, sandy grain of Papaver somniferum. That is the same plant that gives the world opium, which is where the story gets interesting.

The word itself is generally traced to Persian post, meaning skin or husk, and by extension the poppy pod. Poppy cultivation came into India through West Asian trade and flourished under the Mughals. Poppy seed, ground to a paste, was a prized thickener in Persianate court kitchens, giving kormas a silky, nutty body without flour or cream.

Then the East India Company turned opium into a state monopoly centred on the Gangetic plain, with its great processing factories at Patna and Ghazipur, all run out of Calcutta. Poppy was the engine of the Bengal Presidency's finances, and the seeds were its by-product.

Food history rarely keeps receipts, so nobody can say exactly when or how posto settled into Bengali kitchens. What is clear is that, once there, it stayed. Today poppy cultivation is tightly regulated under India's narcotics law, and licensed farms are concentrated mainly in central and northern India, so a Bengali's daily posto travels a long way to reach the sil-nora.