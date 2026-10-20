7 Indian regional comfort dishes that deserve a spot on modern restaurant menus

Across India’s diverse culinary landscape lie dozens of traditional, home-style regional dishes, which are rich in micro-regional heritage, nutritional balance, wholesome and are comforting. While standard restaurant menus often repeat popular staples, these 8 lesser-known regional comfort dishes carry distinct flavour notes and deserve a spot on modern menus. Why? Let's find out.
Originated from North Karnataka/Malnad region, the dish is a soft, spiced oval-shaped rice/wheat flour dumplings which are simmered directly in a fragrant, mildly spiced fenugreek (methi) and lentil gravy.
Why it fits modern menus: It is a naturally wholesome, high-fibre vegan dish, offering an elevated Indian alternative to traditional pasta or gnocchi.
Originated from Khandesh and rural Maharashtra, in Shengole, dough rings made from a blend of roasted jowar (sorghum), besan (gram flour), and whole wheat flour, spiced with ajwain (carom seeds), garlic, and chili. The rings are cooked gently in a seasoned, watery curry paste until thick and tender.
Why it fits modern menus: Satisfies the growing demand for gluten-conscious millet dishes while serving as a comforting "one-pot" starter or bowl meal.
Originated in the western parts of India, strips of rolled, spiced wheat dough is simmered inside a sweet, sour, and mildly spiced toor dal (pigeon pea gravy, finished with peanuts, ghee, and fresh coriander.
Why it fits modern menus: The ultimate plant-based comfort bowl, offering an easy cross-over for diner palates looking for heritage home cooking.
Originated in traditional Bengali/Zamindari households, this is a classic Bengali delicacy where the scraped, boneless meat of the Clown Knifefish (Chitol) is seasoned with spices, kneaded, poached into fist-shaped firm dumplings called muitha, fried, and then simmered in a rich, velvety onion-ginger-garlic and tomato gravy.
Why it fits modern menus: It transforms fish into delicate, boneless seafood "meatballs" or dumplings, making it extremely accessible to modern diners who usually avoid traditional bony fish curries. It offers a luxurious, high-protein seafood option with an authentic heritage background.
Originated in Awadh/Eastern Uttar Pradesh, this vibrant green winter curry is made from coarsely ground fresh green peas, gently spiced with ginger, green chilies, and cumin, and finished with crisp sun-dried lentil dumplings (wadi) or small potato cubes.
Why it fits modern menus: A seasonal highlight that showcases farm-fresh produce with a rich, silky texture, vegan and lactose-free.
Originated in Konkan region, Patholi sees flattened rice-flour rolls filled with fresh grated coconut and jaggery, wrapped in fragrant turmeric leaves, and steamed to perfection.
Why it fits modern menus: A naturally aromatic, dairy-free dessert option that highlights indigenous steaming techniques.
Originated in the Himachali Dham tradition, this fluffy, lightly fermented bread (bhaturu) paired with slow-cooked, wood-fired black gram lentil curry (mhaun ni dal) is infused with mustard oil and regional spices.
Why it fits modern menus: Brings mountain comfort food into urban casual-dining spaces as a hearty, artisanal bread-and-dip combo.