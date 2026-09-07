What is Kachampuli: Coorg’s secret ingredient?

The first taste of a good pandi curry, a signature delicacy of the Coorg cuisine, is hard to forget. It is rich, peppery and deeply savoury, with a sharp tang that cuts through the richness of the pork. That distinctive sour note comes from kachampuli, a dark, concentrated fruit vinegar that is one of the defining ingredients of Kodava cuisine.

Meet the tangy secret Coorg swears by: Kachampuli

In the misty and lush hills of Kodagu, or Coorg, known as the Scotland of India, kachampuli has long been a kitchen staple. It is made from the fruit of the Garcinia gummi-gutta tree, also known as Malabar tamarind, considered a relative of kokum and mangosteen. Dark, intense and seriously tart, its concentrated juice is sometimes likened to balsamic vinegar, although its flavour is very much its own.