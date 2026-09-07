What is Kachampuli: Coorg’s secret ingredient?

The first taste of a good pandi curry, a signature delicacy of the Coorg cuisine, is hard to forget. It is rich, peppery and deeply savoury, with a sharp tang that cuts through the richness of the pork. That distinctive sour note comes from kachampuli, a dark, concentrated fruit vinegar that is one of the defining ingredients of Kodava cuisine.
In the misty and lush hills of Kodagu, or Coorg, known as the Scotland of India, kachampuli has long been a kitchen staple. It is made from the fruit of the Garcinia gummi-gutta tree, also known as Malabar tamarind, considered a relative of kokum and mangosteen. Dark, intense and seriously tart, its concentrated juice is sometimes likened to balsamic vinegar, although its flavour is very much its own.
Think beyond the usual squeeze of lime or splash of vinegar. Kachampuli has a deeper, almost smoky acidity, bringing brightness without overpowering everything else on the plate. A little goes a long way, cutting through rich dishes and giving curries their signature dark finish. Pandi curry may be its star turn, but it also works beautifully with chicken, fish and vegetables.
However, making it is anything but instant. Ripe fruit is collected and left to break down naturally, with the juice gathered before being slowly simmered in a deep clay pot. As the liquid cooks down, it becomes a thick, dark concentrate. No sugar, colour or preservatives are needed — just fruit, time and a fair amount of patience. Thanks to its natural acidity, a well-made batch can last five or six years, sometimes longer, with its flavour becoming more rounded as it ages.
For the Kodava community, kachampuli is more than just a cooking ingredient. It is part of the region’s food culture, shaped by the landscape and handed down through generations. But this old-school staple is now getting a bit of a second life.
Kachampuli is having a bit of a cocktail moment as well of late with bartenders giving the usual citrus a miss and reaching for its fruity, punchy acidity instead. Mixed with spirits, jaggery, ginger and tropical flavours, it’s turning up in drinks such as the Kachampuli Sour, Coorg Collins, Kodava Old Fashioned and Black Pepper Mule. From pandi curry to cocktail hour, this Coorg staple is stepping out of the kitchen and into the spotlight — and honestly, it’s about time.