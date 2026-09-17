What is the Bose Curry that Rashbehari Bose introduced in Japan?

How was Rashbehari Bose’ curry different from regular curry?

Here it is important to point out that Rashbehari Bose did not introduce the dish because that was also introduced due to British influence. Bose, in fact, introduced the people of Japan to local curry, made with indigenous methods that achieved a perfect consistency, colour and taste. Thus, from the 1927 Nakamuraya introduced the Pure Indian-style Curry or the Jun Indo-shiki Curry.

What made Bose’ curry different from the one being prepared was the authenticity of the Indian ingredients, flavours and taste. He added aromatic spices, removed the flour-based roux, started putting in large pieces of chicken with bones and balanced the spice, sweetness and aromas to reach the right flavour.

However, this dish was one of the most expensive dishes on the menu, costing almost six or seven times the basic curry. Nevertheless, people flocked in for a taste of the authentic Indian curry, making it one of the most successful dishes of the restaurant. In fact, so successful it was that even today, almost a century after its introduction locals, tourists and even Indians alike visit the restaurant for a taste of the curry that Rashbehari Bose introduced in Japan.