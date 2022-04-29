Gadgets of the week: Party speakers, heart monitors and more!

This week, we have party speakers from Sony, heart monitors by POLAR, a wristwatch from Hermès and more. Check out the full list below:

Polar Verity Sense

The Sense is an Optical Heart Rate Monitor from Polar that provides max freedom of movement. It can be used alone or with a sports watch, equipment etc. It also tracks pace and distance even while swimming and can be worn either on arm or temple. INR 6,900. polar.com

Sony V90 DW

Sony’s Muteki High Power party speaker (V90DW) will help you throw a massive party with lights, sound and action. It not only generates sound but also massive sound pressure for epic bass and clear treble. It’s also far reaching with an open-backed speaker cabinet. The V90DW also sports a multitude of party lights with patterns projecting on to its rear and glow from inside the speakers. There’s also dedicated inputs for mic and guitar for singalong. INR 84,990. sony.co.in

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX

B&O is on a roll this year with fantastic launches. Their EX is a wireless set of earbuds that sound phenomenal and manage to look sleek and unique. Active noise cancellation and a great fit help with multiple activities while a 9.2mm driver brings fuller bass and highest levels of detail. INR 31,000. bang-olufsen.com

Nix Mini 2

This diminutive device is a colour sensor and an extremely accurate one at that. It’s ideal for identifying and matching any colour with just a scan. Once connected to an app, it can access over 2,00,000 paint colours and also retrieve colour values. INR 7,600. nixsensor.com

Hermès H08

Hermès’ H08 is one cool looking wristwatch, and it’s now available in Blue Titanium. With a 39 mm case forged from Blue Titanium, black ceramic bezel and Hermès Manufacture movement, this is the only kind of watch you should be wearing! INR 6.3 lakh. hermes.com