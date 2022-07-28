Five unbelieveable gadget deals to look out for this week!

Is your must-buy list filled with gadgets that seem fetchy but can burn a hole in your pocket? Fret not. We have curated five unbelievable deals on gadgets that are on this week!

Enco X2, OPPO Reno 8 5G, Pad Air tablet

On Monday, smartphone brand Oppo announced that the new OPPO Reno 8 5G, Enco X2, and Pad Air tablet went on sale on Flipkart, OPPO Store and across mainline retail outlets in India. Originally priced at INR 38,999, with this deal the Reno 8 5G comes at a price of INR 29,999. Similarly earbuds Enco X2 is available at a discounted price of INR 10,999 (dropping from INR 19,990), while the Pad Air tablet (4GB+64GB) is now available at INR 15,999, almost half its original price of INR 29,999!

Oppo also stated that if someone buys the Reno 8 5G, Enco X2, and Pad Air tablet before August 31 and register on ‘My OPPO’ app, they will get the OPPO Watch worth INR 5,999 at just 1 rupee!

Boult Audio Thunder Bluetooth Headset

With a battery life of 10 hours and a range of 10 metres, this super comfy, ergonomic on-the-ear headphone is available on Flipkart at a discounted price of INR 999, a 75 per cent drop from its original price of INR 3,999!

VU Cinema TV Action Series 50-inch

The VU Cinema TV Action Series 50-inch smart Android TV, which comes with a 100W built-in soundbar and supports Google Assistant, is now available on Flipkart at INR 39,999 (originally priced at INR 65,000). If you exchange a used television set with it, you can get an additional instant discount worth up to INR 11,000.

Fire-Boltt Beast Pro Smartwatch

The Fire-Boltt Beast Pro smartwatch comes with a 1.69 inch screen and is compatible on both Android and iOS devices. It supports voice assistant, activity tracker, and bluetooth calling. Originally priced at INR 9,999, it is now available on Amazon at an offer price of INR 3, 499, at a 65 per cent discount!

Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven

Yes, there are deals if you’re on a lookout for some kitchen gadgets too! The Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven has a stainless steel body and is available now on Amazon at INR 10, 890, a 30 per cent price drop from its MRP (INR 15, 590).