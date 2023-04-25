Boult Audio launches Rover smartwatch Rover Pro  

Smart watch lovers, here’s some good news. Boult Audio has launched a brand-new smartwatch Rover Pro, an extension to its best-selling Rover smartwatch series, with a unique ‘always on display’ feature. With newly-added cutting-edge single-chip Bluetooth 5.2 technology, Rover Pro is adept at pairing and connecting instantly, apart from facilitating consumers to talk via smartwatch on their wrist through the Bluetooth calling feature and smooth touch.

The upgraded version has a super AMOLED screen of 1.43 inches round dial and a 1000 Nits High Brightness Display. In addition, the smartwatch comes in two vibrant variants — Regal and Icon — both with a primary black strap and two additional free straps. While the Regal variant is available in black, brown and blue colours, the Icon is available in black, green and white colours.



Yet another important feature is the Boult Health option to keep a check on your health vitals like SpO2, heart rates, and blood pressure right at your wrists. Additionally, women can keep a track of their menstrual cycle, apart from sleep monitoring and sedentary and drinking water reminders. With 100+ sports modes like cricket, running, cycling, basketball and yoga and 150+ cloud-based watch faces, it enables consumers to embark on a different voyage every day. Being the advanced version of the Rover smartwatch, Rover Pro gives boundless power to use it for two days in just 10 minutes of charging.

The smartwatch comes with seven days of battery life in 90 mins of charging with a lightning Boult Type-C fast charging facility. It can sustain water up to 1.5m for about 30 minutes due to its top-rated waterproof IP68 water-resistant quality. It can easily withstand extreme spillages and is dust-proof.

Rs 2,499

Available at www.boultaudio

and Flipkart.