Unleashing the ‘oraimo FreePods Lite’ 

Oraimo introduces the FreePods Lite, its flagship masterpiece of True Wireless Stereo (TWS) technology. Following the success of the FreePods 4 and OpenPods, Oraimo is poised to redefine the listening experience for Indian consumers. The company believes that exceptional sound quality and convenience should not be expensive, and the FreePods Lite embodies this commitment by providing affordability without sacrificing quality.

The FreePods Lite has been designed to provide users with a good audio experience by including a slew of amazing features that promise to deliver dynamic sound quality and exceptional endurance. Whether you're a music lover, a fitness fanatic, or a daily commuter, FreePods Lite is here to take your audio experience to the next level.

In addition to unveiling the FreePods Lite, oraimo is excited to announce its collaboration with Bollywood sensation Mrunal Thakur as its newest icon, marking a new era where practicality and style coexist.

The FreePods Lite offers a host of features that set it apart from the competition:

Unrivaled 40-Hour Playtime: With an impressive 40-hour playtime on a single charge, the FreePods Lite ensures your music keeps playing for longer than ever, allowing you to fully enjoy your favorite tracks without interruptions.

Fast Charging: The FreePods Lite harnesses the power of fast charging, with just a 10-minute charge providing a whopping 120 minutes of playback battery life. This means you can quickly recharge your earbuds and get back to enjoying uninterrupted entertainment.

Customized Listening Experience: Tailored to your preferences, FreePods Lite adapts to your unique hearing profile, guaranteeing that each note is heard exactly the way you want it. Enjoy a personalized and immersive audio experience.

Transparency: The buds feature a sleek and transparent design, adorned with a captivating dual-color tone, giving them a premium aesthetic appeal.

Oraimo Sound App Integration: Elevate your user experience to the next level with the Oraimo Sound App, seamlessly enhancing your device's functionality. This app revolutionizes the way you interact with your FreePods Lite, adding even more value to your audio experience.

The earbuds are available in three appealing colors - Icelake Blue, Nebula Blue, and Phantom Black.

The FreePods Lite is priced at just INR 799 as the launch price, They come with a 12-month warranty and can be purchased from Flipkart and the official Oraimo online store.