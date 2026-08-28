Pixel Polish for a totally new smartphone experience

‘Twas a time when a new Pixel arrived with the promise of a little magic – some computational photography that was indistinguishable from wizardry, and phone hardware that looked ordinary…feel smarter than the competition. With the Pixel 11 Pro XL, the magic is still there, but it’s getting tougher to spot – primarily because the latest gen quietly polishes and refines almost everything that defined the Pixel 10 Pro XL. It’s not the biggest leap for Pixel Pros, but it is one of Google’s most mature phones yet.

Visually, the Pixel 11 Pro XL doesn’t exactly scream “new generation” – the design language remains familiar, with Google's distinctive camera bar still dominating the rear, although the camera housing has been subtly redesigned and doesn't protrude quite as much. Size and weight remain similar, so it’s the new and admittedly gorgeous colours that do more of the heavy lifting here, particularly Canyon and Olive (12GB/256GB variant), while the all-matte Obsidian looks suitably understated. The Pixel 11 series still work with magnetic accessories and there’s support for the Qi 2.2 (25W maximum) and 30W charging speeds, the latter somewhat slow by today’s flagship standards.

In keeping with the recent trend of being less attached to your screen, there’s a new HiLight LED built into the camera bar, intended to provide discreet notifications when the phone is face down. It’s a neat idea, but functionality is limited to notifying for calls from favorited contacts or when Gemini is processing a query, which feels more like a version 0.9 than a killer feature, at least at launch. More flexibility please, Google. The more meaningful upgrade is Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front for improved scratch resistance, and the screen – a 6.8-inch 1344 x 2992-pixel OLED display – remains one of the XL’s strengths, fluid and colourful, with brightness levels hitting as high as 3,600 nits. It doesn’t just look right; the built-in speakers sound good too! Under the hood, Google's new Tensor G6 chip makes the Pixel feel snappier, particularly in camera processing and everyday tasks. Apps open quickly, animations are smooth and Google's AI-heavy features clearly benefit from the extra grunt. For the vast majority of Pixel owners, you won't run into any performance issues with the Pixel 11 Pro XL, but for the small niche of buyers who want to dip into high-end gaming – and rightfully so, for something that costs as much as its Snapdragon-toting peers - these flagship phones will disappoint. Casual games run without a hitch, but demanding titles like Genshin Impact are a no-go. Worth noting: the base variant ships with 12GB of RAM, 4GB less than last year, while being pricier at launch. The RAMageddon of 2026 is hardly limited to Google, though. Battery life is a little more complicated – the 5,115mAh battery is actually slightly smaller than before, but Google's efficiency improvements mean real-world endurance yields a full-day phone, if not a battery champ by any measure.