The launch closes a massive 13-year gap since GTA 5 debuted in 2013 and went on to sell roughly 235 million copies worldwide, cementing its place as one of the best-selling games of all time. GTA 6 itself endured a lengthy road to release, suffering two delays after originally being pencilled in for an autumn 2025 debut.

When can gamers in India start playing?

Players across India can jump into GTA 6 starting at 12:00 AM IST on November 19. Most major international territories follow a similar midnight local-time rollout, including the UK, central Europe, Japan, South Korea, and Australia, while US players get access at 12:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 PM Pacific Time on November 18).

Eager Xbox users in later time zones are already turning to the classic "New Zealand trick"—switching their console region settings to New Zealand—to bypass the countdown and play hours ahead of their local release window.