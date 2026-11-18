The 13-year wait for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is finally coming to an end. Rockstar Games has kicked off a rolling global launch for the blockbuster title, unlocking access region by region as local clocks strike midnight on November 19. While players in New Zealand are the first to step into the game, Indian fans will have to wait until 12:00 AM tonight to begin playing.
Rather than opting for a simultaneous global drop, Rockstar has rolled out a staggered, time-zone-based release schedule. As a result, the game becomes playable country by country as Thursday begins locally, putting India’s unlock time at the stroke of midnight.
The launch closes a massive 13-year gap since GTA 5 debuted in 2013 and went on to sell roughly 235 million copies worldwide, cementing its place as one of the best-selling games of all time. GTA 6 itself endured a lengthy road to release, suffering two delays after originally being pencilled in for an autumn 2025 debut.
When can gamers in India start playing?
Players across India can jump into GTA 6 starting at 12:00 AM IST on November 19. Most major international territories follow a similar midnight local-time rollout, including the UK, central Europe, Japan, South Korea, and Australia, while US players get access at 12:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 PM Pacific Time on November 18).
Eager Xbox users in later time zones are already turning to the classic "New Zealand trick"—switching their console region settings to New Zealand—to bypass the countdown and play hours ahead of their local release window.
What’s new in GTA 6?
Rockstar’s latest chapter is set in Leonida, a sun-soaked fictional state modelled after Florida, anchored by a modernised return to the Miami-inspired Vice City.
The narrative follows Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, a couple bound together both romantically and as partners in crime. Players can freely switch between the two protagonists, with Lucia making history as the first playable female lead in a 3D Grand Theft Auto title.
Beyond its sprawling open world—packed with nightclubs, gun shops, scuba diving, and even a zoo—Rockstar has signalled a more grounded narrative approach, placing greater weight on the duo's personal stakes and survival rather than pure, unbridled chaos.
Price in India and Early Review Scores
GTA 6 is available in India across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in two digital/retail tiers. The Standard Edition is priced at ₹5,999 and the Ultimate Edition is priced at ₹7,499.
Both versions bundle the base game alongside the Vintage Vice City Pack and a one-month GTA+ membership, while the Ultimate Edition throws in an additional Ultimate Edition Upgrade. (PC players will have to wait, as Rockstar has yet to confirm a PC release window.)
Early critical reception has been nothing short of historic. The title currently boasts a near-perfect 99 on Metacritic across 100 reviews.