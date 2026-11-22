The headline act, though, is the new All Floor Cones Sense cleaner head, which sees Dyson forgoing the conventional cylindrical brush roll for two conical rollers that taper towards the ends. The idea is simple - long hair, including pet hair or long-waist-length hair that’s up to 25 inches long, is guided towards the ends of the rollers and sucked into the bin rather than being entangled around the brush bar. For anyone who's spent time pulling tangled strands out of a vacuum cleaner, often while getting thoroughly icked out by the accumulated mess, this is a rather welcome bit of engineering. Furthermore, the cleaner head automatically adjusts its suction and brush speed depending on whether it's moving across carpets or hard floors, which means that you don't have to stop and swap attachments every time you move from a rug to a tiled floor. A green dust-illuminating light also helps reveal the fine dust and debris that might otherwise escape notice, and makes the entire vacuuming process oddly satisfying and instantly visually measurable. The usual suspects – a separate Fluffy Optic head for hard floors, the motorised Hair Screw Tool 2.0 for upholstery, stairs and pet beds, and a crevice tool - are included in the retail package, and there’s finally Bluetooth connectivity for settings and filter lifespan.

Yet, it’s the little things that improve the everyday experience of using the V16 Piston Animal. The new CleanCompaktor dustbin has a lever that compresses the debris to make more space in the dustbin, which means you can vacuum for longer before you have to empty it, up to 30 days per Dyson’s claims. Particularly handy when there’s a lot of dust or dog hair, which take up a lot of space in the bin until it’s compressed. The bin also has a wipe-clean mechanism designed to minimise the amount of dust and hair left behind when emptying, plus there’s a clever quick-release mechanism that lets you switch between cleaning tasks without bending down to disengage the floor head. Oh, and a power button finally replaces the trigger, making longer cleaning sessions less tiring. And while you’re cleaning, the LCD screen displays cleaning information and particle counts in real time, while the dust sensor adjusts suction according to the amount of debris detected.

It's not without its quirks. The unusual diamond-shaped floor head can make cleaning right up against skirting boards and into tight corners a little awkward. And if you’re a data nerd, the dust particle action that you see on the LCD display, while fascinating, would be far more useful if it could also be accessed through the MyDyson app.

Ultimately, the V16 Piston Animal is a thoughtfully engineered upgrade rather than a reinvention of the vacuum cleaner. At ₹79,900, however, it's a serious investment, and as good of a showcase of Dyson engineering as it is, even the cleverest vacuum cleaner can't quite suck the sting out of that price tag.

Rating: 8/10

Price: ₹79,900.