Bungie co-founder Jason Jones launches new studio Stone Kite after Sony layoffs

“I’ve spent my whole life making games, but I’ve always wanted to write,” Jones said. “I used to bike fifteen miles along Lake Michigan to the used bookstores in North Chicago, and bike home again with a backpack full of sci-fi paperbacks. Margie was the first person to believe I could write a book of my own, the first person to read it, and the one person I trusted to help me develop it into epic entertainment that leaves the world a better place.”

One Zero One is a four-issue comic series that explores a looming conflict between humanity and an army of rogue AI-powered robots. The first instalment is now available digitally on Stone Kite's official website, where readers can also preorder the print edition.

Jones co-founded Bungie in 1991 and remained with the studio for decades. He reportedly lost his position as Chief Vision Officer during the widespread layoffs at the company earlier this year, which Sony owns. His departure now appears to be confirmed by the launch of Stone Kite.

Known for his work on Halo and Destiny, Jones has largely stayed out of the public eye, rarely gives interviews, and has made few public appearances or statements since.

Meanwhile, Bungie, which announced the end of Destiny 2 support earlier this year, recently indicated that the franchise may still have a future, suggesting that more Destiny projects are in development.