Apple reportedly set for two October launches featuring new Macs and Smart Home devices

Why India makes the smart-home launch more significant

Apple’s challenge in India may ultimately have less to do with the hardware itself and more with what the new hub can offer consumers.

Amazon has already introduced its generative AI-powered Alexa+ to India, giving owners of compatible Echo and Fire TV devices access to a more conversational assistant. The service is currently free during Early Access, while Amazon says it will remain free for Prime members after the programme ends.

Crucially, Alexa+ does not necessarily require consumers to purchase new hardware. It works with compatible devices already in people’s homes, although certain older Echo models are not supported. For existing Alexa users, that makes the upgrade relatively straightforward: the hardware can stay, while the assistant becomes considerably more capable.

Apple appears to be taking a different route. Its reported strategy centres on introducing dedicated hardware designed around a more advanced version of Siri.

That could make the pitch harder in India. Apple will have to demonstrate why consumers should add another screen to their homes when an Echo they already own can now provide a conversational AI assistant with support for Hindi and Hinglish.

Price could shape the competition

Amazon also has an established foothold in India’s smart-display market. The Echo Show 8 starts at ₹23,999, while the Echo Show 11 is priced at ₹26,999.

Apple has yet to reveal how much its reported smart-home hub will cost, but competing directly on price is unlikely to be the company’s strategy.

Its advantage will instead have to come from the wider Apple ecosystem. If the hub can recognise individual users, provide personalised information, control Home-compatible devices, facilitate calls and messages, and work seamlessly with the iPhone, Apple Watch and Apple TV, Apple could position it as something more substantial than another smart speaker.

The bigger proposition would be a central interface for the Apple-powered home — and in India, Apple will have to prove that proposition is compelling enough to pull consumers away from an ecosystem that is already established.