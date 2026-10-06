Apple reportedly set for two October launches featuring new Macs and Smart Home devices

After a packed September that saw Apple refresh products across several categories, the company could be heading for another busy month. Reports suggest Apple is preparing multiple announcements in October, including new additions to its smart-home lineup. The long-rumoured smart-home hub is expected to be among the headline launches, but Apple may also introduce several new Mac models and a next-generation iPad mini.
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has previously reported that Apple is preparing to launch a new smart-home hub, a second-generation HomePod mini and an updated Apple TV 4K on October 13. Gurman has since suggested that Apple could mark the occasion with a dedicated event rather than rely solely on press releases.
MacRumors has now reported that Apple could have another round of announcements planned for the final week of October. Citing multiple sources familiar with the company’s plans, the report suggests that Macs are among the most likely products to feature in the second wave.
The smart-home hub is expected to be the most ambitious of Apple’s October products. The device has reportedly been in development for several years and could feature a roughly 6-inch square display, with options for both tabletop use and wall mounting. Beyond controlling connected-home devices, it is expected to support functions including FaceTime, photo viewing, music playback and widgets, with a more capable Siri serving as a key part of the experience.
The HomePod mini and Apple TV 4K are also due for internal upgrades. Although their overall designs may remain largely unchanged, Apple is reportedly preparing new hardware aimed at supporting its AI capabilities. The HomePod mini could receive a newer processor, upgraded audio hardware, the company’s N1 wireless chip and new colour options. The Apple TV 4K may similarly gain a faster chip and N1 connectivity, along with an updated Siri Remote.
The second wave of launches could shift the focus from the living room to Apple’s Mac lineup. Reports point to new high-end MacBook Pro models featuring OLED displays, a base 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M6 chip and a new iMac using the same generation of Apple silicon. A new iPad mini is also reportedly in the works, potentially featuring an OLED display and an A20 Pro chip.
Why India makes the smart-home launch more significant
Apple’s challenge in India may ultimately have less to do with the hardware itself and more with what the new hub can offer consumers.
Amazon has already introduced its generative AI-powered Alexa+ to India, giving owners of compatible Echo and Fire TV devices access to a more conversational assistant. The service is currently free during Early Access, while Amazon says it will remain free for Prime members after the programme ends.
Crucially, Alexa+ does not necessarily require consumers to purchase new hardware. It works with compatible devices already in people’s homes, although certain older Echo models are not supported. For existing Alexa users, that makes the upgrade relatively straightforward: the hardware can stay, while the assistant becomes considerably more capable.
Apple appears to be taking a different route. Its reported strategy centres on introducing dedicated hardware designed around a more advanced version of Siri.
That could make the pitch harder in India. Apple will have to demonstrate why consumers should add another screen to their homes when an Echo they already own can now provide a conversational AI assistant with support for Hindi and Hinglish.
Price could shape the competition
Amazon also has an established foothold in India’s smart-display market. The Echo Show 8 starts at ₹23,999, while the Echo Show 11 is priced at ₹26,999.
Apple has yet to reveal how much its reported smart-home hub will cost, but competing directly on price is unlikely to be the company’s strategy.
Its advantage will instead have to come from the wider Apple ecosystem. If the hub can recognise individual users, provide personalised information, control Home-compatible devices, facilitate calls and messages, and work seamlessly with the iPhone, Apple Watch and Apple TV, Apple could position it as something more substantial than another smart speaker.
The bigger proposition would be a central interface for the Apple-powered home — and in India, Apple will have to prove that proposition is compelling enough to pull consumers away from an ecosystem that is already established.