Delhi-NCR snaps up Blinkit’s entire iPhone Duo inventory within 5 minutes

Blinkit’s recently lauunched the latest iPhone on its platform, which witnessed overwhelming demand in Delhi-NCR. And the newly-released iPhone Duo sold out completely within five minutes of going live. Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa shared the milestone on X, noting that the entire inventory was snapped up shortly after the 8:15 AM launch.
In his post, Dhindsa wrote: “We launched iPhone Duo on Blinkit at 8:15 AM this morning (only in Delhi NCR). All units were sold out within 5 minutes. We're working on getting more stock in the coming weeks.”
While announcing the launch, he wrote: “New launch: iPhone 18 Pro is now available on Blinkit (in all 4 colours). This year, we’ve also got the new iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple Watch S12 and Airpods 5. We've partnered with @Apple, bringing their latest products to Blinkit customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru,...”
While Dhindsa assured that Blinkit is actively restocking, the company has yet to disclose a timeline for the next availability date.
Meanwhile, Blinkit continues to broaden its portfolio of top-tier Apple products through an ongoing partnership. Dhindsa previously confirmed on September 18 that the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple Watch S12, and AirPods 5 are now accessible across major metro hubs, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, reinforcing the platform’s push to deliver flagship tech via ultra-fast delivery.
Apple’s inaugural foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, combines an ultra-slim chassis with an expansive inner screen 50% larger than the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Its exterior cover display offers over 90% of the screen real estate found on the iPhone 18 Pro. Under the hood, the device is driven by the A20 Pro chip, incorporating a 6-core CPU, a 7-core GPU paired with Neural Accelerators, and twin 16-core Neural Engines to deliver high-end processing and advanced AI performance.
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