Delhi-NCR snaps up Blinkit’s entire iPhone Duo inventory within 5 minutes

Blinkit’s recently lauunched the latest iPhone on its platform, which witnessed overwhelming demand in Delhi-NCR. And the newly-released iPhone Duo sold out completely within five minutes of going live. Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa shared the milestone on X, noting that the entire inventory was snapped up shortly after the 8:15 AM launch.

iPhone Duo sold out within minutes on Blinkit

In his post, Dhindsa wrote: “We launched iPhone Duo on Blinkit at 8:15 AM this morning (only in Delhi NCR). All units were sold out within 5 minutes. We're working on getting more stock in the coming weeks.”

While announcing the launch, he wrote: “New launch: iPhone 18 Pro is now available on Blinkit (in all 4 colours). This year, we’ve also got the new iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple Watch S12 and Airpods 5. We've partnered with @Apple, bringing their latest products to Blinkit customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru,...”