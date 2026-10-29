Touchscreen MacBook Pro: Why Apple changed its mind and what it means for Indian buyers

For over a decade and a half, the stance out of Cupertino was uncompromising. Steve Jobs famously laid down the law in 2010, declaring that reaching out to tap a standing laptop display creates immediate muscle strain and fatigue. He called the vertical touchscreen laptops "ergonomically terrible."

Apple Breaks with Steve Jobs’ touchscreen philosophy: What changed?

Yet, Apple has reversed one of its most stubbornly defended design philosophies. With the announcement of the 14-inch and 16-inch touchscreen MacBook Pros featuring M5 Pro and M5 Max silicon, the glass panel above the keyboard is no longer off-limits to fingertips.

Why did Apple drop its long-held resistance, and what does this strategic pivot mean for users, particularly in tech-savvy, value-conscious markets like India?