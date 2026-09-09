Pixel Watch 5: Better battery, better AI, all the reasons to upgrade

At first glance, you’d be forgiven for wondering what’s actually new about the Pixel Watch 5. Google has retained the same rounded case, domed glass and crown that have defined the Pixel Watch since its debut…and honestly, that’s fine. It remains one of the better-looking smartwatches around, with a design that feels more like a proper watch than a tiny computer strapped to your wrist.

The real changes are under the hood. The Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chip makes things feel noticeably snappier, while Wear OS 7.0 brings smoother animations and some genuinely useful hands-free gestures. Double-pinch to open or scroll through notifications and a quick wrist twist to dismiss them sound gimmicky until you start using them...and then you wonder why every smartwatch doesn't do this.

The biggest upgrade, though, is Gemini. With the Watch 5, Google's AI assistant can handle a useful set of commands directly on the watch, even without your phone or an internet connection. Setting timers, starting workouts, opening apps or controlling music by simply raising your wrist and talking to it feels surprisingly natural. Google's Proactive Assistance can also surface useful information from your messages, calendar and Gmail, although how useful it is depends heavily on how deeply you're invested in Google's ecosystem.The other big win is battery life. The 45mm model can comfortably stretch towards two-and-a-half to three days with the always-on display off, while a 15-minute top-up gets you to around 50 percent. That’s a huge step up for the Pixel Watch, which has historically made nightly charging feel mandatory.