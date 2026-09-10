GTA 6 gets limited-edition PS5 DualSense controllers: Price, design and release date

Sony and Rockstar Games have joined forces to launch special Grand Theft Auto 6-themed DualSense controllers for the PlayStation 5. Pre-orders are already live on PlayStation Direct, although strong demand has reportedly led to long waiting times for some customers.

GTA 6 fans can now get a matching PS5 controller

The limited-edition controller features glossy purple accents and palm tree-inspired engravings, giving it a distinctly GTA 6 aesthetic. Its touchpad carries a large “VI” logo with palm tree detailing, while the Grand Theft Auto branding appears on the back.

Priced at $84, the controller will be available in black and white colourways and is set to launch alongside GTA 6 on November 19, 2026.