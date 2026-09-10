GTA 6 gets limited-edition PS5 DualSense controllers: Price, design and release date

Sony and Rockstar Games have joined forces to launch special Grand Theft Auto 6-themed DualSense controllers for the PlayStation 5. Pre-orders are already live on PlayStation Direct, although strong demand has reportedly led to long waiting times for some customers.
The limited-edition controller features glossy purple accents and palm tree-inspired engravings, giving it a distinctly GTA 6 aesthetic. Its touchpad carries a large “VI” logo with palm tree detailing, while the Grand Theft Auto branding appears on the back.
Priced at $84, the controller will be available in black and white colourways and is set to launch alongside GTA 6 on November 19, 2026.
"These limited-edition DualSense wireless controllers capture the style and luxury of Vice City," reads the description on the new controller's short trailer.
There may be another reason for players to pick up a new controller. GTA 6 is expected to bring back sprinting via the L3 button, which could put controllers through considerable wear during what is expected to be an 80-hour game. The title will also take advantage of the DualSense's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.
So far, however, Sony has not announced a GTA 6-themed PS5 console or a bundle featuring the game, console and limited-edition controller. But with Sony heavily promoting GTA 6 and its enhanced experience on the PS5 Pro, a larger hardware announcement could still be on the cards.
Grand Theft Auto 6 launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on November 19, 2026.
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